The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

January 4, 2019
 

ALS graduates 36

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 35 senior airmen and one staff sergeant Dec. 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base:

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Ridge Shan, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Distinguished graduates: Enrique Marquez, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron; Korwin Nelson, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron; and Malachi Speller, 56th Medical Operations Squadron

Commandant’s Award: Malachi Speller, 56th MDOS

Academic Achievement Award: Bryson Anderson 144th Maintenance Squadron

The following graduates are senior airmen, unless otherwise noted:

56th Operations Support
Squadron

Joshua Anderson and Dylan Hinnant

56th Maintenance Group

Alexa Huffman, Michael Huffman and Christopher Lyons

56th EMS

Jonathan Gonzalez, Matthew Green, Daniel Hackney, Giovanny Leontorres, Remington Niemchak and Nicholas Noker

56th Aircraft Maintenance
Squadron

Rasheed Benjamin, Tanner Carden, Anthony Kachuck, Dakota Lanning, Jeremiah Opyoke and Benjamin Perez

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Kathryn Balster, Allan Harle Jr., Samuel Ness and Samuel Short

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Ivan Stankewsky

56th Force Support Squadron

Chakaris Lewis

56th Security Forces Squadron

Brent Pico, Jonathan Temple and Joseph Turner

56th LRS

William Ramer and Desmond Satterfield

56th Dental Squadron

Jaelynne Hernandez

944th SFS

Alexandra Haytasingh

151st SFS

Staff Sgt. Lucin Macbride

Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Coderre, 56th FSS



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


