ALS graduates 36

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 35 senior airmen and one staff sergeant Dec. 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base:
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Ridge Shan, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Distinguished graduates: Enrique Marquez, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron; Korwin Nelson, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron; and Malachi Speller, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Malachi Speller, 56th MDOS
Academic Achievement Award: Bryson Anderson 144th Maintenance Squadron
The following graduates are senior airmen, unless otherwise noted:
56th Operations Support
Squadron
Joshua Anderson and Dylan Hinnant
56th Maintenance Group
Alexa Huffman, Michael Huffman and Christopher Lyons
56th EMS
Jonathan Gonzalez, Matthew Green, Daniel Hackney, Giovanny Leontorres, Remington Niemchak and Nicholas Noker
56th Aircraft Maintenance
Squadron
Rasheed Benjamin, Tanner Carden, Anthony Kachuck, Dakota Lanning, Jeremiah Opyoke and Benjamin Perez
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kathryn Balster, Allan Harle Jr., Samuel Ness and Samuel Short
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Ivan Stankewsky
56th Force Support Squadron
Chakaris Lewis
56th Security Forces Squadron
Brent Pico, Jonathan Temple and Joseph Turner
56th LRS
William Ramer and Desmond Satterfield
56th Dental Squadron
Jaelynne Hernandez
944th SFS
Alexandra Haytasingh
151st SFS
Staff Sgt. Lucin Macbride
Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Coderre, 56th FSS