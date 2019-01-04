The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Exchange holiday returns

The Luke Air Force Base Exchange is extending its return policy for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. The standard policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after purchase with a sales receipt or on-line order confirmation, depending on the item. The holiday return policy extends these terms through Jan. 31, 2019. For more information, call 800-527-2345.

Annual awards banquet

The 56th Fighter Wing Annual Awards Banquet will be Jan. 26 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Courage … Powered by Innovation.” Those who have embodied proficiency, innovation and courage will be recognized. For more information, call Senior Master Sgt. Angie Cain at 623-856-7556, or Senior Master Sgt. Jamie Eichhorn at 623-856-6099.

Nurse enlisted commissioning

The Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program sponsors active-duty enlisted personnel to complete the upper division curriculum toward a degree in nursing. Applicants are responsible for meeting the eligibility requirements, completing the academic prerequisites, and submitting a completed application by the published deadline. Upon successful completion of the baccalaureate degree, the passing of the National Council Licensure Examination and receipt of their nursing license, members will be commissioned, attend Total Force Officer Training, complete the Nurse Transition Program and then PCS to a final assignment location. Reserve and Air National Guard personnel are not eligible to apply. Program eligibility requirements can be found on myPers at Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program at https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/30354.

Scholarships for Military Children

The Scholarships for Military Children Program for school year 2019 – 2020 is accepting applications through Feb. 15. The entry process is online. The program is administered by Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families. : To watch a video on DeCA’s YouTube page related to Scholarships for Military Children, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbJrphCfYBY.

Road closures, parking restrictions

Due to installation of the new communications duct bank for the new communications facility, access to areas of Bong Lane will be closed Feb. 4 through 14 adjacent to Bldgs. 176 (56th Communications Squadron), 179 (56th Security Forces Squadron) and 161 (Club Five Six.) For more information, call 56th Civil Engineer Squadron CEN at 623-856-6622, ext. 2411.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.

Club Five Six

There will be Texas Hold’Em Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Club Five Six. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Community Commons

Karaoke night is Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Community Commons, For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Youth center

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center offers classes on archery, tap/ballet combo, piano and much more. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events or call 623-856-7470.

Family color run

The 56th FSS Youth Center if featuring a family color run at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Fowler Park. Register online by Jan. 18 at https://2019ypcolorrun.eventbrite.com or call the youth center at 623-856-7470.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


