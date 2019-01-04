The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Thunderbolt 2018 in Photos

Thunderbolts, trainers kick off New Year’s wellness challenge

Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor, takes the body measurements Jan. 8, 2018, of retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gary Sadler, a participant in the “New Year, New You” weight loss challenge, at the Bryant Fitness Center. The purpose of the weight loss challenge is to assist participants in changing their lifestyles by promoting safe, healthy weight loss.

Airmen and Marines compete in combat fitness test

Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Marines are timed while performing an ammo can lift during a combat fitness test challenge Jan. 26, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base. The challenge was held with Marines and Airmen to build esprit de corps between the two services. During the CFT, a 30-pound ammo can is lifted above the head as many times possible in two minutes.

Luke F-35 seat modifications expand aviator pool

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Airman 1st Class Matthew Romano, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems technician, guides an ejection seat out of the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II Jan. 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base. The F-35 Joint Program Office worked with contractors and Martin-Baker, the manufacturer of the ejection seat, to lift weight limit restrictions.

Team Luke performs firefighter training, maintains readiness

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron inspect a building Jan. 16, 2018, during structural firefighting training at Luke Air Force Base. Firefighters checked the structural integrity of the building after the exercise to better assess how to respond to future scenarios.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local
