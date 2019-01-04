Thunderbolt 2018 in Photos

Thunderbolts, trainers kick off New Year’s wellness challenge
Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Sherri Biringer, 56th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist supervisor, takes the body measurements Jan. 8, 2018, of retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gary Sadler, a participant in the “New Year, New You” weight loss challenge, at the Bryant Fitness Center. The purpose of the weight loss challenge is to assist participants in changing their lifestyles by promoting safe, healthy weight loss.
Airmen and Marines compete in combat fitness test
Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Marines are timed while performing an ammo can lift during a combat fitness test challenge Jan. 26, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base. The challenge was held with Marines and Airmen to build esprit de corps between the two services. During the CFT, a 30-pound ammo can is lifted above the head as many times possible in two minutes.
Luke F-35 seat modifications expand aviator pool
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Airman 1st Class Matthew Romano, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress systems technician, guides an ejection seat out of the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II Jan. 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base. The F-35 Joint Program Office worked with contractors and Martin-Baker, the manufacturer of the ejection seat, to lift weight limit restrictions.
Team Luke performs firefighter training, maintains readiness
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron inspect a building Jan. 16, 2018, during structural firefighting training at Luke Air Force Base. Firefighters checked the structural integrity of the building after the exercise to better assess how to respond to future scenarios.