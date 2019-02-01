02/01 In Brief

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. March 7. Normal operations will resume March 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Scott Van Scoyoc at 623-

856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Bradley Olson at 623-856-6327.

February flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps is featuring the February flightline feast with the Airzona Cardinals at

5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 behind Hangar 914. The menu includes chicken cacciatore, spaghetti with meatballs, baked ziti, garlic toast, salad, dessert and beverages.

Black History Month activities

Black History Month activities include:

• Soul Food Plate fundraiser includes catfish with mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls and a drink for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Luke AFB Chapel Annex. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cook at 623-856-9242.

• 3-on-3 basketball tournament fundraiser 8:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Bryant Fitness Center basketball court. Registration fee is $30 ($10 per player). For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Maury Warr at 623-856-6032.

• Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Luke AFB Chapel Annex includes spoken words, lunch and refreshments. Prof. Vincent Anderson is the guest speaker. To RSVP, call Master Sgt. John Damasco, 623-856-7006.

Pedestrian safety

Recently, crosswalk incidents have become a concern. In an effort to reduce mishaps at crosswalks, Thunderbolts are asked to check the roadway and activate any safety features such as lights prior to crossing, check traffic both ways and ensure vehicles are stopping. Drivers should obey all traffic laws, rules and local signs/lights and yield to pedestrians as they have the right of way. Do not enter a crosswalk if lights are flashing or pedestrians are still in roadway. For more information, call the safety office at 623-856-6941.

Buddhist study group

A Buddhist study group meets on base at 10:30 a.m. every fourth Saturday. For more information, call the 56th Fighter Wing Chapel at 623-856-6211.

Lau Kanaka no Hawai’i Hawaiian Civic Club

Lau Kanaka no Hawai’i Hawaiian Civic Club of Arizona will feature an Aloha Crafts and Creations Fair and the Papa Ola Lōkahi Cultural Workshops 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at CrossRoads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, 85020. For more information, go to www.lknhaz.org.

Book discussion

The Luke Air Force Base Library is featuring a book discussion at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 14 on the book Lincoln’s Last Trial, by Dan Abrams. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Zip-line and horseback ride

The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation is featuring a predator zip-line ride over Out Of Africa Wildlife Park and a 45-minute horseback ride 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Road closures, parking restrictions

Due to installation of the new communications duct bank for the new communications facility, access to areas of Bong Lane will be closed Feb. 4 through 14 adjacent to Bldgs. 176 (56th Communications Squadron), 179 (56th Security Forces Squadron) and 161 (Club Five Six.) For more information, call 56th Civil Engineer Squadron CEN at 623-856-6622, ext. 2411.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.