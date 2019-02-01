$250 fine in Glendale for cell use while driving

Glendale City Council joined Surprise on Jan. 9 as another city to pass the Distracted Driver Ordinance. The ordinance will take effect Feb. 7.

All hand-held devices must be used in a hands-free mode. Drivers should keep in mind they can be pulled over for having a device in their hand regardless of being in motion or stopped (Similar to California law).

Upon crossing the red line outside the gate, Airmen fall into Glendale City Law jurisdiction. The Glendale Police Department will work to educate officers and the public about the new rules as the ordinance takes effect, therefore a 30-day grace period will be in effect. The fine for the first offense is $250.

For more information, go to azbigmedia.com/glendale-approves-distracted-driving-ordinance.

Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs