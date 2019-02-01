The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

February 1, 2019
 

Chaplain’s thoughts …

by Chaplain (Maj.) DOUG HESS
56th Fighter Wing Chapel

“Marital preventive maintenance
– Are you doing it?”

There I was sitting across the dinner table in our one-bedroom apartment with my wife of four months.

Amber had just asked me, “So when are you going to take me out?”

To be honest, I was a bit puzzled by her question. In my mind I didn’t understand the “need” for date night. We spent a number of hours each day together doing campus ministry at the University of South Carolina, and then spent the remainder of our day together. Being missionaries, our finances weren’t booming. It just seemed a bit pointless in my naïve mind to go on a date night. And then she did it again.

“You are going to take me on a date right? Just because we’re married doesn’t mean we stop dating. Find a place for us to go this Friday, and let’s go.”

Looking back now after almost 18 years of marriage to Amber, it’s hard to believe I was such a knucklehead back then. I didn’t see the need of going on a date with my best friend.

Since then, Amber and I have invested in date nights throughout our marriage. We’re far from perfect of our goal of once a month, and each one has not been a “perfect 10” but, more often than not, our date nights have been a chance to recharge our batteries as a couple.

In my faith tradition, a husband is to “cherish his wife.” I had to learn that cherishing my bride not only meant getting her flowers, writing her notes, and getting her gifts, but also asking her about her day, listening to her concerns, spending time with her, and planning date nights in advance rather than on the fly.

Date nights should be fun and enjoyable for both parties, but if that’s all they are, the outing can miss its maximum impact. At some point the couple needs time to ask, “How are you really doing? How are we really doing?” and reflect on the answers. I had to learn and continue to learn what her love language is, and what I can do to communicate my love to her in how she hears it best. Gents, learn to be a student of your wife.

Lastly, during a few date nights there needs to be a time of feedback. One of the best tools I have picked up over the years is “Stop, Start, and Continue.” In that, each shares with the other in a loving fashion what they would like their spouse, “to stop doing, to start doing, and what to continue.” The key is to communicate your requests in a loving, non-manipulative way, and to not be defensive when feedback is given. The willingness of each spouse to embrace growth and change in their daily agenda empowers a healthy marriage.

Perhaps your marriage is doing well, or perhaps it needs a tune up? Bottom line – every marriage needs preventive maintenance.

In February, the Protestant chaplains will present a six-week series on marriage in the Sunday service. I would like to invite you to come and grow in union to one another. Traditional service is at 9 a.m. in the historic Chapel on the Mall (by the static displays), and the contemporary-Gospel service is at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Chapel (next to the fitness center). Hope to see you there!



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

‘Lean forward’ to make a difference

Editor’s note: This was first published on Jan. 9, 2013, THULE AIR BASE, Greenland — How many times have you heard a soccer, baseball or football coach tell his players to lean forward? In my experience, a good coach will always provide this advice. You may wonder, what makes this advice so important in sports?...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Does distance truly make heart grow fonder?

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published on Feb. 11, 2013. SOUTHWEST ASIA – At home, I can barely get him to buy me a $5 bouquet of wildflowers from the grocery store, but now that I am deployed, he goes all out with hidden notes in care packages, daily emails and nightly text messages...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

02/01 In Brief

Munitions storage area closure The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. March 7. Normal operations will resume March 16. For more information, call...
 
Full Story »

 