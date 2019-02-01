Credit Union West announces five scholarships in 2019

Five high school graduates will each earn $1,000 toward college education

As a local financial leader, Credit Union West is committed to supporting Maricopa and Yavapai counties through programs that benefit the community-at-large. In 2019, the credit union is offering $5,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors. These five $1,000 awards will allow local high school graduates to offset the cost of studying at a four-year college, community college or trade school.

With a special focus, two of these $1,000 scholarships are reserved for students who participated in their school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The remaining three awards are open to all local graduates who meet the scholarship requirements.

“We are committed to advancing the economic strength of Maricopa and Yavapai counties,” said Karen Roch, president and CEO of Credit Union West. “These scholarships help local students gain the knowledge and skills needed to fill local jobs and become contributing members of their communities.”

Maricopa and Yavapai County students who graduate in 2019 and plan to attend college or trade school in the fall can apply for a Credit Union West scholarship now through March 29. The application form and rules can be found online. Scholarship winners will be announced by May 1.

