The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


News

February 1, 2019
 

Credit Union West announces five scholarships in 2019

Five high school graduates will each earn $1,000 toward college education

As a local financial leader, Credit Union West is committed to supporting Maricopa and Yavapai counties through programs that benefit the community-at-large. In 2019, the credit union is offering $5,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors. These five $1,000 awards will allow local high school graduates to offset the cost of studying at a four-year college, community college or trade school.

With a special focus, two of these $1,000 scholarships are reserved for students who participated in their school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The remaining three awards are open to all local graduates who meet the scholarship requirements.   

“We are committed to advancing the economic strength of Maricopa and Yavapai counties,” said Karen Roch, president and CEO of Credit Union West. “These scholarships help local students gain the knowledge and skills needed to fill local jobs and become contributing members of their communities.”

Maricopa and Yavapai County students who graduate in 2019 and plan to attend college or trade school in the fall can apply for a Credit Union West scholarship now through March 29. The application form and rules can be found online. Scholarship winners will be announced by May 1.

About Credit Union West

Credit Union West was founded in 1951 and is an award-winning financial cooperative. Well positioned for the future, Credit Union West has earned the highest 5-Star rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading credit union and bank rating and research firm, who has been analyzing and rating financial institutions since 1983. Today it serves over 67,000 members with more than $650 million in assets. The credit union’s core principles have guided its decisions, which in turn have ensured integrity and trusted member service. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or worships in Maricopa or Yavapai counties and family members of current members. Federally insured by the NCUA.

For more information, go to www.cuwest.org.

Courtesy of Credit Union West



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

‘Lean forward’ to make a difference

Editor’s note: This was first published on Jan. 9, 2013, THULE AIR BASE, Greenland — How many times have you heard a soccer, baseball or football coach tell his players to lean forward? In my experience, a good coach will always provide this advice. You may wonder, what makes this advice so important in sports?...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Does distance truly make heart grow fonder?

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published on Feb. 11, 2013. SOUTHWEST ASIA – At home, I can barely get him to buy me a $5 bouquet of wildflowers from the grocery store, but now that I am deployed, he goes all out with hidden notes in care packages, daily emails and nightly text messages...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

02/01 In Brief

Munitions storage area closure The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. March 7. Normal operations will resume March 16. For more information, call...
 
Full Story »

 