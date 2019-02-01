Street Beat 02/01

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following incidents Nov. 26 through Dec. 23, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued traffic citations for 20 moving violations and four non-moving violations.

Traffic accidents

Nov. 28: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 936. A vehicle was hit but it could not be determined where or when it occurred.

Nov. 28: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 955. A vehicle was damaged while parked at the building.

Nov. 30: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at an intersection on Bong Lane. A driver pulled out of the intersection failing to see another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Dec. 13: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 1150. There were no injuries.

Emergency responses

Nov. 27: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Armed Forces Bank. The patient was complaining of possible poisoning. The patient was transported to Banner Estrella for treatment.

Nov. 29: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Kachina Gate. The patient had nausea and was disoriented. The patient was transported to Bldg. 1130 for treatment.

Dec. 2: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange parking garage. The patient had a back injury and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Dec. 3: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Exchange. The patient had a hand and head injury, was treated on scene and released.

Dec. 4: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base track. The patient had a right knee injury and was transported to Banner Estrella for treatment.

Dec. 4: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit on an individual at South Gate Visitor Center for failure to appear in Phoenix City Court. Glendale police performed the extradition.

Dec. 4: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the visitor center. The patient had an altered state of consciousness, was treated on scene and released.

Dec. 6: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base track. The patient was complaining of lower back/leg pains, was treated on scene and released.

Dec. 7: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing. The patient was complaining of injuries from a previous accident and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Dec. 10: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitor Center. The patient had a hand and head injury, was treated on scene and released.

Dec. 10: SFS detected possible drug paraphernalia at South Gate search pit. The subject was a nonmilitary affiliated civilian who was being sponsored by a military member. Glendale police responded and took control.

Dec. 11: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitor Center for failure to appear in Phoenix City Court Glendale police performed the extradition.

Dec. 12: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 985. The patient had an altered state of consciousness, was treated on scene and transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Dec. 12: SFS responded to a report of a suspicious person standing over a man-made fire at Bldg. 1019. SFS arrived on scene, extinguished the fire and detained the individual while a search of the area was conducted. The subject claimed to have been chased on base by cartel members with intent to harm. A search of the base was conducted by Glendale police and SFS with no findings. Glendale police transported subject for further questioning.

Dec. 12: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing. The patient was having a seizure and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Dec. 13: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Exchange. The patient had fainted.

Nonemergency responses

Nov. 28: SFS responded to a report of a theft in base housing. Approximately $100 worth of items were stolen from an unlocked car. SFS is investigating the incident.

Dec. 11: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at the Exchange. The subject had stolen about $15 worth of cosmetics. SFS verified the security tape and detained the subject until Glendale police took control.

Dec. 20: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 1022. The patient was having a seizure and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Dec. 23: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing. The patient complained of back pain and difficulty moving, and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 31 alarm activations on base.

