03/01 In Brief

Women’s History Month

The following events are planned in recognition of Women’s History Month.

• March 8: Women’s History kickoff breakfast is 7:30 to

8:30 a.m. at the Blitz Lounge

• March 13: Military Women tribute is 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Bryant Fitness Center gym

• Date and time to be determined: Rosie the riveter re-enactment at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center

• March 29: Women’s Q&A forum luncheon is 10 to noon at the Luke Air Force Base Chapel

For more information, call Master Sgt. Timothy Navarre at 623-856-2980.

Free tax prep

The Luke Air Force Base Tax center is open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays for walk-ins only until April 19 on the Third Floor of Bldg. 1150. For more information, call 623-856-6901.

VA education benefits

A VA education benefits briefing is 9 to 11 a.m. March 12, April 16, May 14, June 18, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. The briefings are open to service members, veterans and spouses. For more information or to register, call a VA benefits advisor at 623-856-6550.

Flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps is featuring a St. Patrick’s theme flightline feast at 11:30 a.m. March 7 behind Hangar 914. Lunch is free and includes roast pork loin with gravy, Irish potatoes, corn, corn bread, garden salad, fruit, desserts and beverages. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

UFC fight night

Club five Six is featuring UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs. Askren at 4:30 p.m. March 2. Admission is free. There will be beverage and food specials offered. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Book discussion group

The Luke Air Force Base Library is featuring a book discussion on “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien at 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the library. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Paintball

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a paintball event 8 a.m. to noon March 16 for $35 per person and includes transportation and equipment rental. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Family campout

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a family campout from

4 p.m. April 19 to 10 a.m. April 20 at Fowler Park. Pizza, games, s’mores, movies and more are included in the $10 per family of four fee; $5 per each additional member. Sign up advance. For more information or to sign up, call 623-856-6267.

Xtreme High Ropes course

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a high ropes course over Fort Tuthill 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 for $45 per person. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Triple-play challenges

The Triple Play Challenges are a series of fun, noncompetitive, yet challenging, fitness activities that encourages youth to stay fit 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. March 7. Normal operations will resume March 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Scott Van Scoyoc at 623-

856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Bradley Olson at 623-856-6327.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.