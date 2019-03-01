The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 1, 2019
 

03/01 In Brief

Women’s History Month

The following events are planned in recognition of Women’s History Month.

• March 8: Women’s History kickoff breakfast is 7:30 to
8:30 a.m. at the Blitz Lounge

• March 13: Military Women tribute is 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Bryant Fitness Center gym

• Date and time to be determined: Rosie the riveter re-enactment at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center

• March 29: Women’s Q&A forum luncheon is 10 to noon at the Luke Air Force Base Chapel

For more information, call Master Sgt. Timothy Navarre at 623-856-2980.

Free tax prep

The Luke Air Force Base Tax center is open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays for walk-ins only until April 19 on the Third Floor of Bldg. 1150. For more information, call 623-856-6901.

VA education benefits

A VA education benefits briefing is 9 to 11 a.m. March 12, April 16, May 14, June 18, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. The briefings are open to service members, veterans and spouses. For more information or to register, call a VA benefits advisor at 623-856-6550.

Flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps is featuring a St. Patrick’s theme flightline feast at 11:30 a.m. March 7 behind Hangar 914. Lunch is free and includes roast pork loin with gravy, Irish potatoes, corn, corn bread, garden salad, fruit, desserts and beverages. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

UFC fight night

Club five Six is featuring UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs. Askren at 4:30 p.m. March 2. Admission is free. There will be beverage and food specials offered. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Book discussion group

The Luke Air Force Base Library is featuring a book discussion on “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien at 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the library. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Paintball

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a paintball event 8 a.m. to noon March 16 for $35 per person and includes transportation and equipment rental. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Family campout

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a family campout from
4 p.m. April 19 to 10 a.m. April 20 at Fowler Park. Pizza, games, s’mores, movies and more are included in the $10 per family of four fee; $5 per each additional member. Sign up advance. For more information or to sign up, call 623-856-6267.

Xtreme High Ropes course

Outdoor Recreation is featuring a high ropes course over Fort Tuthill 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 for $45 per person. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Triple-play challenges

The Triple Play Challenges are a series of fun, noncompetitive, yet challenging, fitness activities that encourages youth to stay fit 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. March 7. Normal operations will resume March 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Scott Van Scoyoc at 623-
856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Bradley Olson at 623-856-6327.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Luke F-35 weapons load crew capabilities enhanced through total force training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid The F-35A Lightning II sits in a hangar loaded with dummy external munitions, Feb. 13, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 brings together strategic international part...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Rosie the Riveter and me

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published March 18, 2015. WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — As we recognize Women’s History Month this March, I am struck by the thought that heroes and role models do not have to be ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Stigmatize ‘rape culture’ by pursuing healthy dialogue

Editor’s note: This commentary focuses on the perpetuation of rape culture from one Airman’s perspective and offers recommendations on how to improve upon this issue in the Air Force and society as a whole. KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — As service members, we receive a number of mandatory sexual harassment and assault awareness briefings...
 
Full Story »

 