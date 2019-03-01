The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

March 1, 2019
 

78th Anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen

During the week of March 18, the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., joins the national celebration of the 78th Anniversary of the legendary Tuskegee Airman of World War II. ARAC also heralds its 13th year anniversary and the 5th Annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in Arizona.

Sixteen Tuskegee Airmen had direct ties to Arizona; six surviving members still reside in the state. Today, more than 50 Tuskegee Airmen chapters are established nationwide with a two-fold purpose: To honor the accomplishments of those who trained and performed as Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, and inspire youth to outstanding achievements and leadership through social and educational activities in science, technology, engineering and math.

During the past 13 years, ARAC has reached more than 300 youngsters and provided over 200 orientation flights. Through its partnerships with the Experimental Aircraft Association and other aviation organizations, these youngsters have been exposed to flying units, flight simulations, and aerospace facilities at airports and military bases.

On March 29, 2007, President George W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to approximately 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen or their widows at the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington.

On April 4, 2013, Gov. Janice Brewer signed SB 1128 into law making the Fourth Thursday in March the Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, the only state in the nation to do so.

For More information, call Dr. Nate Carr, at 480-319-1656 or visit www.aractai.org.

2019 Commemoration Ceremony

March 23

Wreath laying 10:30 a.m. • Commemorative Air Force Museum

2017 N. Greenfield Rd. Mesa, AZ 85215

Lunch following • Milano’s Wood Fired Kitchen & Pizzeria

4545 E. McKellips Rd. #103, Mesa, AZ 95215



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


