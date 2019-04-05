Heritage Flight training …

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following issues Feb. 14 through March 17 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued traffic citations for 44 moving violations and seven nonmoving violations.

Traffic accidents

Feb. 14: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident on Jerstad Lane and Airfield Service Road. An individual was reversing a vehicle at a posted stop sign. The driver’s vehicle struck another vehicle. SFS cited for inattentive backing.

Feb. 16: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of Bldg. 988/944th Mission Support Group. After an individual crashed into a parked vehicle, they stepped out to assess the damage but did not deem it necessary to report and proceeded to leave the installation. Another individual witnessed the incident and notified SFS who made contact with the driver. Due to the driver returning to the scene, he was not charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. There were no injuries.

Feb. 19: SFS responded to a report of damage to private property. A vehicle owner noticed scratches and paint transfer on the rear passenger side fender of the vehicle at Bldg. 987/Visitor Reception Center. There were no suspects.

Feb. 20: SFS responded to a report of a minor accident in the parking lot of Bldg. 959/56th Component Maintenance Squadron. At a stop sign, a driver caused minor scrapes and pain transfer to another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Feb. 21: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident on Fighter Country Avenue. A government-owned vehicle slowed to avoid a puddle and was struck from behind by another vehicle causing minor damage. There were no injuries.

Feb. 22: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident adjacent to Bldg. 909/Combat Arms. While a driver was reversing a forklift, he struck a cement pole causing minor damage. There were no injuries.

Feb. 27: SFS responded to a report of damage to private property at Bldg. 640/dormitory. An individual’s vehicle sustained a broken passenger side window. The cause is unknown. No personal property was stolen out of the vehicle.

March 3: SFS responded to a report of damage to private property in the commissary parking lot. A vehicle owner had a 3-inch long scratch on the rear passenger quarter panel. There were no injuries

March 5: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near the perimeter fence adjacent to Bldg. 1095/skeet range. A driver struck the perimeter fence due to an equipment malfunction. There were no injuries.

March 6: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident in Ocotillo Housing. The driver was reversing from the driveway and struck a motorcycle. There were no injuries.

March 11: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 122. The driver was reversing and struck another vehicle. There were no injuries.

March 15: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bong Lane and Mitchell Street. A driver struck a telephone pole causing it to become unearthed and the lines to snap. Fire was dispatched and cleared the street. There were no injuries.

Emergency responses

Feb. 19: SFS responded to a report of a fire alarm at Bldg. 931/308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit. Patrols evacuated the building. After further investigation by 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, the alarm was deemed faulty.

Feb. 20: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in a base housing residence. The patient had a seizure and blood in the mouth. The patient was transported to Abrazo West.

Feb. 25: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 528/dormitory. The patient called to report constant vomiting and was transported to Abrazo West.

Feb. 25: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Kachina Gate. The patient drove up to a sentry without any clothing and stated there was a problem with the patient’s medication. The patient was transported to Abrazo West.

Feb. 28: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Luke AFB track. The patient was suffering from dehydration and was transported to Abrazo West.

March 8: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 934/63rd AMU for an unconscious individual with a cut on the hand. The individual was treated and transported to Abrazo West.

March 8: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 460/61st AMU for an individual complaining of chest pains. The individual declined medical treatment.

March 9: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing. The patient reported chest pains and vomiting, was treated, and transported to Abrazo West.

March 13: SFS responded to a report of a verbal altercation in base housing. The victim was brought to Bldg. 179/56th SFS for further investigation.

March 14: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 820/fitness center. The patient was unable to walk, was treated and transported to Abrazo West.

March 16: SFS responded to a report of a domestic dispute in base housing. The victim reported being pushed during a verbal altercation. The subject fled on foot. Glendale police arrived on scene and took control. SFS initiated sector sweeps of the installation with negative findings.

Nonemergency responses

Feb. 16: SFS responded to an alert during a random vehicle entry inspection. An individual had a firearm inside the vehicle due to forgetting to take it out before entering the installation. SFS confirmed the firearm was registered in Arizona and escorted the individual off the installation.

Feb. 17: SFS responded to a report of a noise complaint at Bldg. 688/Fighter Country Inn. After further investigation SFS deemed it to be an assault. Between the two parties, personal property was damaged and one individual was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Feb. 22: SFS responded to a report of a firearm inside of a room in Bldg. 687/Fighter Country Inn. All firearms of residents of dormitories and temporary living facilities will be stored and registered in the 56th SFS armory. During a standard cleaning of the quarters, an employee noticed the firearm and immediately called SFS. The individual who was residing in the room was notified of the regulations and escorted off of the installation.

Feb. 22: SFS responded to an alert during a random vehicle entry inspection. An individual had two firearms inside the vehicle due to forgetting to take them out before entering the installation. SFS confirmed the firearms were registered in Arizona. The individual was released on the individual’s own recognizance.

Feb. 26: SFS responded to a report of a stranger walking into a house on base. After further investigation, it was discovered the individual was given an address, but not a unit number, which resulted in the individual being in the wrong residence. The situation was explained to both parties and no further action was taken.

March 2: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at Bldg. 1540/Base Exchange. The security cameras were reviewed and verified the detained subject had attempted to shoplift. The property was valued at $12.99. Glendale police took control.

March 3: SFS responded to an alert on a random vehicle entry inspection. An individual had one firearm inside a vehicle due to forgetting to take it out before entering the installation. SFS detained the individual who was then released to the unit first sergeant.

March 4: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit out of Maricopa County at Bldg. 897/Visitor Reception Center. A Maricopa County officer arrived and took control.

March 11: SFS responded to a report of a report of possible marijuana odor at Lightning Gate. The driver admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle, but possessed a valid medical marijuana card. SFS denied entry and briefed the subject on installation policies.

March 13: SFS responded to a report of possible marijuana possession at the South Gate Search Pit. The driver possessed a valid medical marijuana card. Glendale police arrived and took control.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 19 alarm activations on base.

Tip of the month

All firearms on the installation will be registered with SFS.

