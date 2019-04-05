The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


April 5, 2019
 

In Brief 04/05/19

Chapel Easter services

Catholic services

Seder meal (Ecumenical) at 6 p.m. April 16

Mass of Last Supper at 7 p.m. April 18

Living Stations of Cross at 3 p.m. April 19 – Chapel on Mall

Veneration of Cross at 7 p.m. April 19

Easter vigil at 7:30 p.m. April 20

Easter Mass at 10 a.m. April 21 – Base theater

Protestant services

Seder meal at 6 p.m. April 16

Maundy Thursday at noon April 18 – Chapel on Mall

Easter Sunrise at 7:30 a.m. April 21 (breakfast follows)

Easter combined service at 10 a.m. April 21

Services are at Luke Main Chapel unless otherwise noted. For more information or religious accommodation, call 623-856-6211.

Working dogs competition

The 56th Security Forces Squadron invites the Luke Air Force Base community to watch and cheer as the 56th SFS K-9 handlers and Military Working Dogs compete in the Desert Dog Trials 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 6-7 at Cubs Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

Military appreciation breakfast

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is featuring a military appreciation breakfast at 7:30 a.m. May 8 at Glendale Civil Center at 59th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. For more information, go to glendaleazchamber.org/militaryappreciation. For more information, call Harry Bailey at 623-846-7483.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month September through June at the Peoria community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is April 12. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Gate traffic

Incoming traffic builds to long lines for those trying to get on base in the mornings at South Gate. Using an alternative gate that is much less traveled may mean driving a little further but can save time and frustration. Gates are subject to close due to FPCON changes, holidays and wing down days. For more information, call Master Sgt. Sean Hooper at 623-856-6293.

Gate hours:

• South Gate – Open 24 hours 365 days a year

• North Gate – 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. to inbound traffic,
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to outbound traffic

• Lightning Gate – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kachina Gate – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Train a Dog Save a Warrior

Train a Dog Save a Warrior is a nonprofit organization that addresses the veteran suicide epidemic. They are featuring the Save-22-A-Day Bicycle Tour that will come through Phoenix April 7. Follow the trek on the live blog at www.save22aday.org. At this website you can find direct links to the TADSAW website to donate to the program, access the veteran application procedures, and find out more about the benefits of a TADSAW service dog or go to www.TADSAW.org.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


