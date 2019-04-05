The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Weather Airmen’s predictions essential to mission

Story and photo by Airman 1st Class LEALA MARQUEZ
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Tech. Sgt. Sean Hilliard, 56th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight craftsman, uses a Kestrel, a handheld wind and weather tracker, at Luke Air Force Base. Kestrels are used when the primary weather sensor malfunctions or becomes inaccurate.

Flying missions take hours of preparation and one key aspect is considering how weather will impact pilots during flight.

The 56th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight tells fighter squadrons which routes are safe to fly with mission execution forecasts, detailed descriptions of weather conditions for the outlined mission.

“We receive flying schedules from the fighter squadrons and tailor the forecast for them so when they conduct their operation planning they can plan their mission around the weather,” said Tech. Sgt. Sean Hilliard, 56th OSS weather craftsman.

Creating the MEFs begin the day before the mission and continue at 3 a.m. the next morning, Hilliard said. The MEF is typically finalized at 6 a.m., a couple of hours before the pilots step to the aircraft.

Weather hazards that could potentially affect a mission, including clouds, thunderstorms, ice and poor visibility, are included in the MEF.

“The mission could proceed as planned, move locations, change start times or be cancelled based on our forecast and observations,” said Senior Airman Christopher Smith, 56th OSS weather journeyman.

Weather Airmen also create terminal airfield forecasts, a 30-hour weather outlook, and distribute watches, warnings and advisory notifications to warn all base personnel of any approaching weather events.

When a potential hazard is detected by satellite, Luke Airmen work in partnership with Davis-Monthan AFB to create a TAF that covers the regions surrounding the two bases and inform all base agencies of inclement weather, Smith said.

The weather flight must perform its role effectively for a mission to be completed successfully.

“The most rewarding part of the job is seeing the direct impact of our forecasts in resource protection and in the safety of our pilots,” Smith said.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


