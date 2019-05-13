Thunderbolts host donation drive for homeless vets in Military Appreciation Month



To celebrate Military Appreciation Month this May, Thunderbolts at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., are collecting goods to donate to homeless veterans May 1-31.

Donation boxes distributed throughout the base in places such as the Headquarters Public Affairs Office and various squadrons for anyone wishing to participate.

Desired items include socks, hygiene items, combs, water bottles, undergarments, canned food and sunscreen.

“I think that helping the homeless veterans in our community is such a beautiful way to give back,” said Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, donation drive lead. “Although May is Military Appreciation Month, we definitely want to continue donating and showing our support throughout the year.”

Individuals without base access wishing to donate can drop off goods at the Military and Veteran Success Center located outside the Lightning Gate, 1153 Lightning, Luke AFB.

“The vision of the Military & Veteran Success Center is to create better, faster pathways to success for any service member, veteran, and/or dependent we engage,” said Nisha Dorsey, program manager of Military & Veteran Success Center-West. “Being a donation location is fully in line with our overall mission of connecting the military community to resources.”

For more information, contact Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox at 614-602-7681 or Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez at 210-846-4504.