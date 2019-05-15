Siblings fly together in F-16 formation

Two sibling Air Force officers had what is likely to be a once in a lifetime opportunity by flying together in an F-16 Fighting Falcon formation, May 10 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Capt. Kaleigh Moses, 56th Medical Operations Squadron nurse practitioner, was able to see the pinnacle of her medical treatment in action as she flew in the backseat of the F-16 during a familiarization flight, while her older brother Capt. Kyle Moses, 310th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, flew alongside.

Familiarization flights are used to enhance an Airman’s understanding of a particular aircraft and the military member’s role and contribution to the Air Force mission.

“Working on the other side of the base, we don’t get to see a lot of what happens on the flightline side of base,” said Kaleigh. “It’s nice to see what you’re doing every day for the Air Force trickle down into the mission. I support the mission by supporting the people who support the mission.”

Kaleigh also explained that seeing familiar faces while she visited work centers on the flightline was a motivating occurrence because she doesn’t often get to see where her patients work and how they contribute to the mission like her.

Although this was Kaleigh’s first time flying in an F-16, her brother has flown combat sorties around the world, often times going long periods of time without seeing family. In late 2018, Kyle ended up stationed at Luke, where his younger sister had already been serving within the 56th Medical Group.

“I was stationed over-seas and deployed over the past four years,” said Kyle. “We haven’t gotten to see each other a whole lot so being stationed at the same base is really great,” said Kyle. “Ever since I found out I was being stationed here, I knew I wanted to see her in a familiarization flight, so now that it has actually happened it’s really cool.”

After their distinctive flights the two hugged, high-fived, and talked about the enjoyment of participating in the unique sortie.

“It was such a good time,” said Kaleigh. “Definitely something I won’t forget.”

Fulfilling its purpose, the sibling sortie not only gave the nurse practitioner the ride of a lifetime but also served to strengthen her esprit de corp. It bettered her understanding of the direct impact she has in training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.











