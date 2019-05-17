West Valley fire departments train at Luke

Fire departments from across the west valley work together during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The multi-company standard training mimicked an emergency in which firefighters had to not only subdue the fire, but rescue mannequins with simulated injuries.





Firefighters from the west valley prepare to lay hose for a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The multi-company standard training focused on meeting and excelling in the benchmarks of consistency in fire operations and stretching hose lines to upper levels of buildings.





A firefighter from the Sun City Fire Department lugs a hose up a flight of stairs during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exercise tested the ability of different fire departments to work together successfully when responding to emergencies.





An Arizona Fire Medical Authority firefighter rolls a hose during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The multi-company standard training focused on meeting and excelling in the benchmarks of consistency in fire operations and stretching hose lines to upper levels of buildings.





A line of firefighters prepare to enter a room during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke AFB Fire Department responds to emergencies in the local community while local fire departments respond to emergency calls on base. Multi-company standard trainings such as these help firefighters practice basic operating procedures together so they can be effectively used in real world situations.





A firefighter watches team members during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Multi-company standard trainings such as these help firefighters to practice basic operating procedures together so they can be effectively used in real world situations.





Firefighters huddle around a mannequin while simulating CPR during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The multi-company standard training mimicked a motel fire where the firefighters had to subdue the fire and tend to the injured preparing for transport.





Paramedics transport a mannequin with simulated injures to an ambulance during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exercise tested the ability of different fire departments to work together successfully when responding to emergency calls that might include multi-level structural fires or injuries.