Luke holds powerlifting competition

Airman 1st Class Jeremy Conway, 63rd Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment member, prepares to squat during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Conway received the medal for best overall male with his combined weight in squat, bench press and deadlift totaling 1,435 pounds.





Airman 1st Class Jeremy Conway, 63rd Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment member, wraps his knees with support wraps during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Each competitor performed three sets of squat, bench press and deadlift with the maximum amount of weight they could lift.





Airman Brooke Moeder, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs photojournalist, prepares to bench press during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Moeder won first place in each lift category and received the medal for Best Overall Female.





Airman 1st Class Braxton Love, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, bench presses during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, Luke Air Force Base. Braxton won first place in the Men’s Middle Weight category.





A fitness specialist adds weight to a bar May 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke has held powerlifting meets for more than 10 years.





Airman 1st Class Jeremy Conway, 63rd Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment member, spreads chalk on his hands in preparation for a deadlift during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Conway currently holds the Luke deadlift record, at 635 pounds.





Airman 1st Class Braxton Love, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, deadlifts during the Luke Powerlifting Competition, May 17, 2019, Luke Air Force Base. Braxton placed first in his weight class in squat, bench press and deadlift.