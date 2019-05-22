Luke hosts Armed Forces Golf Tournament

The 2019 Armed Force Golf Tournament and Championship was held May 8-19, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course near Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The tournament is held every four years at a Department of Defense base in the United States. This year marks the eleventh time an Air Force base hosted and 80 players competed in this year’s competition.

The players play four rounds in the qualifying week of the tournament, with the top 34 moving on to the championship where they play another four rounds. From the 34, teams of 9 players, 6 males and 3 three females, are named champions. Champions are rewarded with team medals, and personal medals. The top 6 males and 3 females move on to compete in the world championship, scheduled to be held in China this year.

The tournament is friendly competition between all the DoD services, building connections between the services and helping to boost morale, while contributing to recruitment, retention and readiness of troops.

“I’m very impressed with the comradery and sportsmanship that the players have exhibited while playing here at Luke,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander. “This tournament is an opportunity for them to encourage and motivate not only their service but their sister services as well.”

The champions that will move on to play in the world championship round in China are as follows:

Men’s:

1st place: Air Force Capt. Kyle Westmoreland

2nd place: Air Force Capt. Andrew Fecteau

3rd place: Air Force Capt. Brandon Johnson

4th place: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacoby Chappa

5th place: Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Dishman

6th place: Army Spec. Chris Erwin

Women’s:

1st place: Army 2nd Lt. Melanie De Leon

2nd place: Air Force Lt. Col. Linda Jeffery

3rd place: Navy Lt. Laurel Gill