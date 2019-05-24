56th EMS competes in AFCOCOMP

Master Sgt. Seth Yothers (right), 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Stockpile Management noncommissioned officer in charge, listens to Staff Sgt. Cody Huntington (left), 56th EMS Air Force Combat Munitions competition team member, during a team meeting May 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of 56th EMS munitions flight organized a team to compete in the second annual Air Force Combat Munitions competition that took place May 14 through 16, 2019, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox)

Members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., competed in the second annual Air Force Combat Munitions competition May 14 through 16, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.

AFCOCOMP is a one-of-a-kind munitions building competition testing participants from every Major Command across the Air Force on all skills used by ammo personnel in wartime operations.

 “There are seven events during the competition that provide an opportunity for everyone to show off their skills against the other bases,” said Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Stockpile Management noncommissioned officer in charge.

Teams competed for several days in multiple munitions disciplines to determine who is the most combat ready team. Airmen were tested on building a munitions conveyor assembly, small-bomb building, big-bomb building, line and storage capabilities, forward deployment capabilities and an ammo relay. They were scored by time, technical accuracy and safety while the different events in the competition simulated a deployed environment.

Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron assemble an inert ordnance during a practice session May 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team was practicing for the Air Force Combat Operations Competition where Airmen are tested on building a munitions conveyor assembly, small-bomb building, big-bomb building, their line and storage capabilities, forward deployment capabilities and an ammo relay. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox)

The 56th Fighter Wing’s team consisted of 10 Airmen, with a range of ranks, experiences, skill levels and specialties and was the only Total Force team with Airmen from the 944 Maintenance Squadron participating highlighting the teamwork between active duty and reserve that takes place every day at Luke.

“We try to train every single day,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Huntington, 56th EMS AFCOCOMP team member. “We mimic the events that we are going to be participating in at the competition.”

An Airman from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron secures a gas mask during a practice session May 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen were training for the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, an annual munitions-building competition designed to test participants on all aspects used by ammo personnel in wartime operations. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox)

Due to a unique day to day mission set at Luke, the team had the added challenge of tracking down resources to train with. They pulled together using off base resources and even traveled to other bases such as Davis-Monthan AFB to ensure they were ready for the competition.

“Our team competed very well this year,” said Yothers. “Although we didn’t get quite the results we wanted – I feel our team handled the adversities and curveballs well.”

Even with an unwelcomed cold front and rainstorm, team Luke finished in a tie for fifth place out of seven total teams.
“It was a great experience, especially for our younger three and five level Airmen,” said Yothers. “We represented well and I’m proud of my Luke AMMO team!”
 

Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron build a munitions assembly conveyer during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition May 15, 2019, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The different events in the competition are designed to simulate a deployed environment and are scored by time, technical accuracy and safety. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

 
A team of Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron build a munitions assembly conveyer during the Air Force Combat Operations Competition May 15, 2019, at Beale Air Force Base, California. AFCOCOMP is a one-of-a-kind munitions building competition, which tests participants on the skills required of ammo troops during warfighting operations. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox)

