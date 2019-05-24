56th EMS competes in AFCOCOMP

Members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., competed in the second annual Air Force Combat Munitions competition May 14 through 16, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.

AFCOCOMP is a one-of-a-kind munitions building competition testing participants from every Major Command across the Air Force on all skills used by ammo personnel in wartime operations.

“There are seven events during the competition that provide an opportunity for everyone to show off their skills against the other bases,” said Master Sgt. Seth Yothers, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Stockpile Management noncommissioned officer in charge.

Teams competed for several days in multiple munitions disciplines to determine who is the most combat ready team. Airmen were tested on building a munitions conveyor assembly, small-bomb building, big-bomb building, line and storage capabilities, forward deployment capabilities and an ammo relay. They were scored by time, technical accuracy and safety while the different events in the competition simulated a deployed environment.

The 56th Fighter Wing’s team consisted of 10 Airmen, with a range of ranks, experiences, skill levels and specialties and was the only Total Force team with Airmen from the 944 Maintenance Squadron participating highlighting the teamwork between active duty and reserve that takes place every day at Luke.

“We try to train every single day,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Huntington, 56th EMS AFCOCOMP team member. “We mimic the events that we are going to be participating in at the competition.”

Due to a unique day to day mission set at Luke, the team had the added challenge of tracking down resources to train with. They pulled together using off base resources and even traveled to other bases such as Davis-Monthan AFB to ensure they were ready for the competition.

“Our team competed very well this year,” said Yothers. “Although we didn’t get quite the results we wanted – I feel our team handled the adversities and curveballs well.”

Even with an unwelcomed cold front and rainstorm, team Luke finished in a tie for fifth place out of seven total teams.

“It was a great experience, especially for our younger three and five level Airmen,” said Yothers. “We represented well and I’m proud of my Luke AMMO team!”







