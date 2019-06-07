06/06 In Brief

Changes of Command

The follow changes of command are:

• Col. Joseph Beard IV will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Nathan Schwamburger, 56th Medical Operations Squadron, at 8:56 a.m. June 17 at the Navy Operation Support Center

• Lt. Col. Charles Ploetz will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Adam Hauer, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, at 7:56 a.m. June 18 at Hangar 999

• Lt. Col. Peter Lee will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Christopher Hubbard, 62nd Fighter Squadron at 7 a.m. June 21 at Hangar 999

• Lt. Col. Marion Wendall will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Gabriel Hull, 607th Air Control Squadron 8 a.m. June 21 at Hangar 999

• Lt. Col. Matthew Tuzel will relinquish command to Lt. Col. David Welt, 21st FS at 8:21 a.m. June 24 at the 21st FS Hangar

• Lt. Col. Maritzel Castrellon will relinquish command to Maj. Jesse Johnson, 56th Force Support Squadron, at 3 p.m. June 24 at Club Five Six

• Lt. Col. Jon Pitts will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Christopher Marslender, 56th Training Squadron, at 7:56 a.m. June 28 at Hangar 999

• Col. Gregory Hutson will relinquish command to Col. Michael Allison, 56th Maintenance Group, at 7:56 a.m. July 3 at Hangar 999

• Maj. Julia Mafnas will relinquish command to Maj. Joseph Langan, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at 7:56 a.m. July 16 at Hangar 999

• Col. Robert Sylvester will relinquish command to Col. Richardson, 56th Mission Support Group, at 7:56 a.m. July 29 at Hangar 999

• Lt. Col. Stephanie Stemen will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Sanders, 56th Medical Support Squadron, at 8:56 a.m. July 30 at NOSC

Men’s Bible study

Courageous Manhood is a Bible study for men that meets at 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Luke Air Force Base Chapel Annex. Pastor Jason Young of Heritage Baptist Church in Avondale will lead. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Nabors at 623-856-7418.

Travco has a new number

Luke AFB’s Travel Management Company (Travco) has a new phone number and email address for individuals arranging official travel. Travco can now be reached at 855-896-7939 or via email Luke@Travco.TV. The ITT office phone number remains the same at 623-535-1555 for leisure travel and tickets. For more information, call the TMO Passenger Travel section at 623-856-7035.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is June 14. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Gate traffic

Incoming traffic builds to long lines for those trying to get on base in the mornings at South Gate. Using an alternative gate that is much less traveled may mean driving a little further but can save time and frustration. Gates are subject to closure due to FPCON changes, holidays and wing down days. For more information, call Master Sgt. Sean Hooper at 623-856-6293.

Gate hours:

• South Gate – Open 24 hours, 365 days a year

• North Gate – 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. to inbound traffic,

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to outbound traffic

• Lightning Gate – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kachina Gate – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.