06/06 STREET BEAT

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following issues April 22 through May 26 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued 66 traffic citations for moving and nonmoving violations.

Vehicle accidents

April 22: SFS responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Johnson Lane and Super Sabre Street. A driver rolled forward to ensure traffic was clear to make a left-hand turn. A driver behind proceeded forward and collided with the other. No injuries were reported.

April 23: SFS responded to a report of a major government-owned vehicle vs.. a fixed object accident at Bldg. 1100/MWD Kennels. An individual driving a heavy duty vehicle while towing heavy machinery struck a transformer box. No injuries were reported.

April 28: SFS responded to a report of a major vehicle vs.. fixed object accident at the intersection of Shooting Star Street and 139th Drive. A tire popped on a vehicle and the vehicle hit the curb. No injuries were reported.

April 29: SFS responded to a report of a minor hit and run accident in the parking garage of Bldg. 1541/Base Exchange. The caller reported witnessing a subject’s vehicle striking a parked vehicle and driving off without reporting the incident. No injuries were reported.

May 2: SFS responded to a report of a damage to personal property in the parking lot of Bldg. 1242. An individual noticed a 3×3-inch dent on the left quarter panel. The offender is unknown. No injuries were reported.

May 6: SFS responded to a report of a minor GOV vs. fixed object accident at Bldg. 179/56th SFS. An individual was reversing, struck a stair rail and left the scene believing it was a curb. A patrol instructed the individual to return to complete a report. No injuries were reported.

May 6: SFS responded to damage to government property at Bldg. 322/56th CES. Minor dents and scratches were found on a vehicle left a parking lot over the weekend. The offender is unknown. No injuries were reported.

May 8: SFS responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident at Bldg. 219/Base Library. Two drivers collided while backing their vehicles causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

May 8: SFS responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Bldg. 915. While attempting to park, a driver struck an adjacent parked vehicle. The owner of the other vehicle was notified. No injuries were reported.

May 9: SFS responded to a report of a minor GOV vs. fixed object accident at Bldg. 1231. An individual reversed into a pillar. No injuries were reported.

May 14: SFS responded to a report of damage to government property on north perimeter road. While driving heavy equipment, an individual fell asleep and struck the chain link perimeter fence. No injuries were reported.

May 15: SFS responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident at Bldg. 542/Dormitory. Two drivers collided while backing their vehicles causing major damage. No injuries were reported.

May 23: SFS responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident at Kachina Gate. While backing a vehicle, it struck another vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

May 25: SFS responded to a report of a major POV vs. fixed object accident at Bldg. 1124/Shoppette. A vehicle was not placed in park when the individual exited the vehicle and struck the entry pillar to the Shoppette causing major damage. No injuries were reported.

Emergency responses

April 22: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at South Gate Commercial Vehicle Inspection Area for a suspended license out of Tolleson City Court. MCSO did not extradite. The individual was denied entry and escorted off the installation.

April 22: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at South Gate Commercial Vehicle Inspection Area for trafficking stolen property in the 2nd degree out of Maricopa County. MCSO would not extradite. The individual was denied entry and escorted off of the installation.

April 26: SFS responded to a report of a 911 hang up call traced to Fowler Park. Patrols arrived on scene and determined a child had been playing with the phone. No injuries were reported.

April 28: SFS responded to a report of a possible suicidal threat in housing. Patrols made contact with the patient who requested medical attention and was transported to Abrazo West.

May 1: SFS responded to a report of a disgruntled retiree. The subject walked into an office of previous employment and threatened an individual. Before patrols arrived, the subject left the scene.

May 2: SFS responded to a report of a verbal altercation in housing. Patrols arrived on-scene and made contact with the residents who explained they were arguing. There were no signs of an assault.

May 2: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in housing. The patient was experiencing irregular heart palpitations and was transported to Abrazo West.

May 2: An SFS installation entry controller identified a subject driving under the influence at South Gate. After multiple tests, the subject was transported to Bldg. 179/Security Forces Squadron for processing.

May 5: SFS responded to a report of a tree fire near the perimeter on Litchfield Road. A patrol assisted with traffic control until MCSO assumed control.

May 11: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at South Gate for failure to appear out of Phoenix City Court. Phoenix police requested Glendale police to extradite. Glendale police took control.

May 14: SFS received a 911 hang up that traced to Bldg. 1540/Base Exchange. Patrols arrived on-scene and made contact with an employee who had dialed a wrong number. The individual was briefed on 911 phone call protocols.

May 15: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at Bldg. 897/Visitor Reception Center for cruelty to a child out of Maricopa County Superior Court. Maricopa requested Glendale police to extradite. Glendale police took control.

May 16: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Kachina Gate. An SFS member had an allergic reaction and irregular breathing. Fire and medical arrived on-scene and the patient was transported to Abrazo West Hospital.

May 16: SFS responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Bldg. 617. The vehicle was stationary in excess of an hour with a door open and a bag inside. After further investigation, the scene was deemed safe.

May 17: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit at Bldg. 987/Visitor Reception Center for conspiracy to commit sale or transportation of dangerous drugs, sale or transport of narcotic drugs and misconduct involving weapons out of Maricopa County. Maricopa requested Glendale police to extradite. Glendale police arrived on-scene and took control.

May 18: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in housing where a minor was choking with a possible airway blockage. Fire and medical arrived on scene and transported the patient to St Joseph’s Medical Center.

May 23: SFS received a notification from MSCO stating they were in pursuit of an armed subject who jumped the perimeter wall of Luke AFB. SFS staff conducted sector sweeps alongside MCSO. A 911 call was made stating the subject was inside of a base residence. All patrol units responded, challenged the individual and the threat was neutralized. No injuries were reported.

May 26: SFS responded to a report of a fire alarm at Bldg. 1191/Temporary Living Facility. It was determined the smoke was a result of a tenant cooking.

May 26: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in housing where a minor had experienced a seizure. Fire and medical arrived on-scene. The patient was transported to Abrazo West.

Nonemergency

responses

April 24: SFS responded to a report of drug paraphernalia being found at Bldg. 894/South Gate Visitor Registration Center. SFS investigators arrived on scene and took control.

May 2: SFS responded to a report of stolen personal property at Bldg. 820/Bryant Fitness Center. The property was found in a locker next to where the individual believed it had been placed.

May 4: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at Bldg. 1550/Base Commissary. A subject was utilizing the self-checkout but left the facility with groceries without paying and before patrols were notified.

May 9: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at Bldg. 1124/Shoppette. A minor had placed bags of candy in a backpack and attempted to depart without paying. Glendale police assumed control.

May 11: SFS responded to a report of a noise complaint in housing. Patrols confirmed the music was playing loudly. The residents agreed to turn it down.

May 15: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at Bldg. 1540/Base Exchange. The subject attempted to leave with items without paying. Glendale police arrived on-scene and took control.

May 18: SFS responded to a report of an AWOL subject who returned at the Visitor Reception Center. The subject was instructed to report back to the unit.

May 20: SFS responded to a report of a possible drug incident at Kachina Gate. SFS gate sentry detected a marijuana scent on an individual, who was then searched and found to be in possession of marijuana. Glendale police arrived on-scene and took control.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 19 alarm activations on base.

Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Laura Calleja, 56th SFS