Air ForceVeterans D-day The eyes of the world are upon you June 7, 2019 0 31 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Gen. Dwight Eisenhower speaks to military members June 5, 1944. On Dec. 7, 1943, President Franklin Roosevelt met with Eisenhower and told him he would be commanding the Allied invasion of Europe. (Courtesy photo) Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy June 6, 1944. The “D” is derived from the word “Day”. “D-Day” means the day on which a military operation begins. The term “D-Day” has been used for many different operations, but it is now generally only used to refer to the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944. (Courtesy photo) U.S. military members begin their journey to Omaha Beach from the personnel landing craft in the early morning of June 6, 1944. The deception plan to keep the Germans guessing as to when/where the invasion would take place was called Operation Bodyguard. (Courtesy photo)