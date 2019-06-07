Master sergeant selects named

The following technical sergeants have been selected for master sergeant at Luke Air Force Base:
56th Fighter Wing
David Drake, April Flores and Jerimiah Perou
56th Operations Support Squadron
Scott Cao, William Crew and Michael Kimball
309th Fighter Squadron
Adrian Parker
607th Air Control Squadron
Laton Kyles, Damian Leal, Jimmy Morgan and Deborah Rutledge
56th Maintenance Group
Christopher Ammons, Monica Diaz De Lope Diaz and Alexander En
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Joseph Anger, Anthony Barnett, Austin Bryan, Jose Diaz De Lopediaz,
Bennett Headley and Tyrone Herron
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Alex Dillman, Ray Frederick, Charles Geiger, Carlos Gerena, McKinley Huff, Leroy Lane, Ronald Leeman, Scott Van Scoyoc and Kyle Wilson
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Troy Bledsoe, Bryan Boyd, Ralph Davis, Benjamin Lakes, Brittney Lehr, Ryan Lemmon, David Little, Randall Parrish, Richard Pernell, Michael Sacry, Darryl Tucker, Michael Vinoya and Andrew Zehm
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Charles Bass, Darren Kressin, Daniel Sawn, James Stewart, Matthew Toothaker, Brian Volland and Adam Wheaton
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Alberto Alcantar and Ferdinand Floresca
56th Communications Squadron
Odette Esho
56th Security Forces Squadron
Reuben Weeks
56th Force Support Squadron
Joshua Hoffman and Sindy Alcantar
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Danielle Cook, Kara Grizzle and William Underhill
56th Contracting Squadron
Michael Jakubec
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Stephanie Tipton
56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Peadar Clark
362nd Recruiting Squadron
Brian Giovannoni