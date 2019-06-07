Master sergeant selects named

The following technical sergeants have been selected for master sergeant at Luke Air Force Base:

56th Fighter Wing

David Drake, April Flores and Jerimiah Perou

56th Operations Support Squadron

Scott Cao, William Crew and Michael Kimball

309th Fighter Squadron

Adrian Parker

607th Air Control Squadron

Laton Kyles, Damian Leal, Jimmy Morgan and Deborah Rutledge

56th Maintenance Group

Christopher Ammons, Monica Diaz De Lope Diaz and Alexander En

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Joseph Anger, Anthony Barnett, Austin Bryan, Jose Diaz De Lopediaz,

Bennett Headley and Tyrone Herron

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Alex Dillman, Ray Frederick, Charles Geiger, Carlos Gerena, McKinley Huff, Leroy Lane, Ronald Leeman, Scott Van Scoyoc and Kyle Wilson

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Troy Bledsoe, Bryan Boyd, Ralph Davis, Benjamin Lakes, Brittney Lehr, Ryan Lemmon, David Little, Randall Parrish, Richard Pernell, Michael Sacry, Darryl Tucker, Michael Vinoya and Andrew Zehm

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Charles Bass, Darren Kressin, Daniel Sawn, James Stewart, Matthew Toothaker, Brian Volland and Adam Wheaton

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Alberto Alcantar and Ferdinand Floresca

56th Communications Squadron

Odette Esho

56th Security Forces Squadron

Reuben Weeks

56th Force Support Squadron

Joshua Hoffman and Sindy Alcantar

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Danielle Cook, Kara Grizzle and William Underhill

56th Contracting Squadron

Michael Jakubec

56th Medical Operations Squadron

Stephanie Tipton

56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

Peadar Clark

362nd Recruiting Squadron

Brian Giovannoni