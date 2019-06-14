Scuba diving classes return to Luke

Scuba tanks sit by the pool June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A scuba diving class was led by Outdoor Recreation Center at Silver Wings pool to teach proper procedures and safety for recreational diving.





A scuba student empties the air out of his buoyancy compensator during a scuba diving class June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A buoyancy compensator is a piece of diving equipment that allows an individual to float on the surface of the water or establish neutral buoyancy, which allows the diver to neither sink nor rise while underwater. The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center sponsors scuba classes up to three times a year where members fulfill two of three requirements for final scuba certification.





A scuba student prepares a scuba tank before diving June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Scuba diving lessons where participants earn two of the three parts needed for their scuba certification.





A scuba student prepares to jump into the water June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Silver Wings Pool offers lap and open swimming, and scuba diving lessons throughout the summer. The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center sponsors scuba classes up to three times a year where members fulfill two of three requirements for final scuba certification.





A scuba student practices dives in the water June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Class instructors taught Thunderbolts diving safety rules, diving gear preparation and how to assist tired or unconscious divers. Scuba and other classes sponsored by the 56th Force Support Squadron are available to service members and families throughout the year.





Scuba students dive to retrieve golf balls as part of the scuba diving class June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center sponsors scuba classes up to three times a year where members fulfill two of three requirements for final scuba certification.





A scuba student practices diving June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Students were taught how diving can affect the body and what to do to combat it, such as how to equalize pressure and clear their ears. The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center sponsors scuba classes up to three times a year where members fulfill two of three requirements for final scuba certification.





A scuba student puts his goggles and snorkel in place before swimming June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Students were first instructed on how to snorkel and gradually advanced towards more advanced scuba diving techniques.