Luke Airmen celebrate pride, diversity

Since the beginning of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, taking place every June since 2009, American military installations around the globe have participated in events celebrating the diversity of LGBT service members who have, will or are currently serving.

Thunderbolts at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., are celebrating LGBT Pride Month with several events for service members and their families. Events include the LGBT and Allies Pride Celebration Concert, featuring Desert Overture, Phoenix Women’s Chorus, Voices of the Desert and the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus. Other events included drag queen bingo, a LGBT Pride Relay Race and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert musical.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to serve openly under those who served under ‘Don’t ask, Don’t Tell’, we have come far and we still have so much more to do,” said 1st Lt. Patrick Stockton, 56th Medical Operations Squadron pediatric nurse practitioner. “I look forward to Luke hosting pride month next year.”

Stockton played a key role in bringing pride month to Luke by ensuring the events taking place were executed timely and successfully.

Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Bishop, a LGBT and Allies Pride Celebration Concert goer, said it’s great to see just how far the Air Force has come with diversity and acceptance and that holding events to show support is a great way to bring more awareness to the armed services.

According to Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force Chief of Staff, Celebrating diversity in the Air Force is key to successfully accomplishing the mission.

“Recruiting and retaining diverse Airmen cultivates innovation,” said the service’s top Airman. “Like different aircraft and missions make up one Air Tasking Order, different people make the best teams when integrated purposefully together.”

For more information, contact 1st Lt. Patrick Stockton at 623-856-6381.