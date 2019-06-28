Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen save pilots when all else fails

Juan Gonzalez, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment technician, straightens out parachute suspension lines June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Gonzalez was stowing the suspension lines in the side compartments of the chute as one of the final steps of packing a parachute.





A packed parachute sits on a table June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Parachutes are a component of the survival kits placed in Luke’s aircraft.





Juan Gonzalez, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment technician, packs a parachute June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Parachutes are repacked and inspected annually to ensure it will deploy properly, if needed.





Parachutes lay out ready to be packed June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen are responsible for maintaining and repairing pilots’ equipment which includes their parachutes as well as a host of other items that would eject from an aircraft with a pilot to help provide safety in a worst-case scenario.





Airman Gareth Stubbs, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment apprentice, carefully inspects a parachute June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Stubbs was checking to ensure there was no corrosion, tears, stains, mold or mildew on the fabric. If a discrepancy is found the chute is either repaired, cleaned or condemned and replaced.





Staff Sgt. Kenny Batallas, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment maintenance section noncommissioned officer in charge, checks a parachute’s line continuity June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To ensure line continuity, Batallas checked that the parachute lines were not tangled or obstructed in any way. Twisted lines could pose a potential risk to the safety of the pilots.