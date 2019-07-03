ALS graduates 47 Airman in class 19-4

The 56th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School graduated 44 senior airmen and three staff sergeants May 9 in class 19-4.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Czedrik Padilla, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Emiliano Alvarez-Carillo, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Thomas Van Every, 56th OSS; and Shawn Dreese, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Commandant’s award: Tabitha Basurto, 944th Fighter Wing

Academic achievement: Thomas Van Every, 56th OSS

The other graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted:

56th OSS

Elliott Brown

607th Air Control Squadron

Kelvin Saucedo

56th Maintenance Group

Bradley Beyers and Alex Toedtman

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Gerald Brown, Jay Moody, Ryan Quiambao, Andrew Raines, Staff Sgt. Logan Shaw and Ronald Wyatt

56th EMS

Nathan Blizzard, Robert Grasham and Austin Thorngren

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Alex Akers, Kyle Brice, Alexander Levenson, Nicholas Shirley and Jordan Wyman

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Samuel Barber, Neil Pentz and McGovern Tyler-James

56th CES

Staff Sgt. Kirk Panich

56th Communications Squadron

Jordan Hansen

56th Security Forces Squadron

Michael Burt

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Symone Kisting-Fisher, Staff Sgt. Tyler Marshall and Tanner Thompson

56th Dental Squadron

Amy Jones

944th LRS

Daniel De Sart

161st LRS/LRG

Lee Wickett

162nd Medical Group

Diego Diaz

Courtesy of

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Coderre, 56th FSS