ALS graduates 47 Airman in class 19-4

The 56th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School graduated 44 senior airmen and three staff sergeants May 9 in class 19-4.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Czedrik Padilla, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Emiliano Alvarez-Carillo, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Thomas Van Every, 56th OSS; and Shawn Dreese, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Commandant’s award: Tabitha Basurto, 944th Fighter Wing
Academic achievement: Thomas Van Every, 56th OSS
The other graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted:
56th OSS
Elliott Brown
607th Air Control Squadron
Kelvin Saucedo
56th Maintenance Group
Bradley Beyers and Alex Toedtman
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Gerald Brown, Jay Moody, Ryan Quiambao, Andrew Raines, Staff Sgt. Logan Shaw and Ronald Wyatt
56th EMS
Nathan Blizzard, Robert Grasham and Austin Thorngren
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Alex Akers, Kyle Brice, Alexander Levenson, Nicholas Shirley and Jordan Wyman
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Samuel Barber, Neil Pentz and McGovern Tyler-James
56th CES
Staff Sgt. Kirk Panich
56th Communications Squadron
Jordan Hansen
56th Security Forces Squadron
Michael Burt
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Symone Kisting-Fisher, Staff Sgt. Tyler Marshall and Tanner Thompson
56th Dental Squadron
Amy Jones
944th LRS
Daniel De Sart
161st LRS/LRG
Lee Wickett
162nd Medical Group
Diego Diaz
