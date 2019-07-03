In Brief (7/5/2019)

Changes of Command

The follow changes of command are:

• Col. Gregory Hutson will relinquish command to Col. Michael Allison, 56th Maintenance Group, at 7:56 a.m. July 3 at Hangar 999

• Maj. Julia Mafnas will relinquish command to Maj. Joseph Langan, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at 7:56 a.m. July 16 at Hangar 999

• Col. Robert Sylvester will relinquish command to Col. Richardson, 56th Mission Support Group, at 7:56 a.m. July 29 at Hangar 999

• Lt. Col. Stephanie Stemen will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Sanders, 56th Medical Support Squadron, at 8:56 a.m. July 30 at NOSC

Air Force Ball

Save the date, 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Wigwam Resort, for the Luke Air Force Base Air Force Ball. Details to follow.

Freedom Fest

An event for the whole family, Freedom Fest will have food, entertainment and more at 6 p.m. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. at Fowler Park. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events.

Scuba lessons

Scuba lessons, hosted by Outdoor Recreation, are July 13-14 and Aug. 3-4 at Silver Wings Pool for ages 12 and up. The cost is $99 per person and includes all materials and equipment. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Magic show

A free magic show with Magicians on a Mission, featuring table-side magic and bar menu, is 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Club Five Six. Social hour is 5 p.m. Meet and greet is 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Youth leadership symposium

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society hosts the AGUILA Youth Leadership Institute 2019-2020 Symposium, Taking the Lead: Creating a World through Peace and Justice for students in grades 9 through 12, July 18 at Arizona State University Downtown Campus. For more information, visit www.aguilayouth.org or call Dr. Lawrence Bell at 602-241-7870.

AADD back in business

Avoid paying a $5,000-plus donation to the state of Arizona and possible jail time by not drinking and driving. Airmen Against Drunk Driving will provide rides home for Airmen in need. For a ride, call 623-856-AADD (2233). For more information, call Senior Airman Alea Gentles at 623-856-7232.

Become a child care provider

Set your own schedule, add to family income and stay home with your children by becoming a licensed family child care provider. Free training and supplies to start. USDA reimbursement available for meals served. For more information, call Alicia Powers at 623-856-2684 or go to Facebook.com/Luke FCC or email alicia.powers@us.af.mil.

Men’s Bible study

Courageous Manhood is a Bible study for men that meets at 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Luke Air Force Base Chapel Annex. Pastor Jason Young of Heritage Baptist Church in Avondale will lead. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Nabors at 623-856-7418.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is July 12. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.