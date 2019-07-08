CATM trains combat ready Airmen

Instructors tally up results after a practice round June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight train Airmen on several weapons, such as the M9 Pistol, M4 Carbine and M203 grenade launcher, to ensure Luke Airmen are combat ready.





An Airman assigned to Luke Air Force Base fires an M4 Carbine while wearing a gas mask as a requirement for the M4 qualification course on June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. The two-day course instructs Airmen on shooting procedures such as how to clear the weapon, assess a malfunction or stoppage, unload and reload.





Targets are shot at using the M4 Carbine, June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. Airmen assigned to Luke Air Force Base were taught how to fire in a variety of positions while using the weapon in single shot and three-round burst modes.





Airman assigned to Luke Air Force Base fire at targets during an M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. The course teaches Airmen different firing positions such as prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported and over barricade.





An Airman assigned to Luke Air Force Base walks to replace his targets during an M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. To qualify on the M4, Airmen are required to have knowledge on how to break down and clean the weapon, fire from numerous positions and while moving, and be capable of using proper technique to assess weapon stoppage and shoot accurately.





Airmen assigned to Luke Air Force Base walk to their targets to assess their performance after a portion of the test is completed June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. In 2018, more than 1,200 Airmen were trained to fire and qualify using the M4 Carbine.





Staff Sgt. Joseluis Guerra, 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, analyzes an Airman’s accuracy June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. Instructors make suggestions on how Airmen could improve their shooting technique or adjust their iron sights to make their shots more accurate.





Airmen from Luke Air Force Base fire M4 Carbine rifles during a weapon qualification course June 19, 2019, at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range, Ariz. Airmen from Luke Air Force Base train on various weapons including the M4 rifle, M9 pistol, M870 shotgun, M249 machine gun, M203 grenade launcher, M320 grenade launcher and the M107 sniper rifle.





An Airman from Luke Air Force Base clears a rifle chamber during a weapon qualification course June 19, 2019, at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range, Ariz. Airmen train in loading, unloading and immediate actions among other fundamental training in order to be fully trained with the M4 Carbine.





An Airman assigned to Luke Air Force Base wears a gas mask during the M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. More than 100 Airmen are trained to fire the M4 Carbine monthly.





An Airman from Luke Air Force Base fires a rifle during an M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range, Ariz. Airmen train in various firing positions to include prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported and over barricade to simulate different combat situations.





Staff Sgt. Joseluis Guerra, 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, watches Airmen as they fire the M4 Carbine June 19, 2019, at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz. Instructors train Airmen in the classroom, in addition to the firing range, to give Airmen an insight into the mechanical features, proper cleaning procedures and familiarization with the weapon.





An Airman from Luke Air Force Base replaces his target and reviews his performance during an M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range, Ariz. Training begins in the classroom focusing on mechanical features, characteristics, familiarizations, weapon effectiveness, ammunition types and specific firing positions before Airmen are brought to the range to put the techniques into practice.