Airmen use Auto Hobby Shop for cheaper car repairs

Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician, shuffles through a tool box while replacing an exhaust system on his 2018 Subaru June 29, 2019, in the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exhaust system aids in moving the exhaust gases created by the engine away from the front of the vehicle to the rear, where it is expelled.





Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician (left), and Senior Airman Samantha Campbell, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, work together to replace an exhaust system in a vehicle June 29, 2019, in the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Exhaust systems are typically replaced to upgrade the vehicle's sound, or because the old exhaust system is no longer working effectively. All military and dependent ID card owners can use the shop Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For an additional fee, a certified shop mechanic will provide motorcycle tire changing and balancing, minor repairs and more.





Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician, uses a ratchet and wrench to tighten a clamp on the middle piping while replacing an exhaust system on his vehicle June 29, 2019, in the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The shop rents stalls hourly and offers automotive bays with hydraulic lift stalls with tools and professional guidance to all military and dependent ID card owners.





Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician, reaches for a wrench while replacing an exhaust system on his vehicle June 29, 2019, in the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The shop's auto repair services range from painting, electronic engine diagnostics, wheel alignments, tire balancing and more.





Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician, uses a ratchet to loosen a bolt on an exhaust system's middle piping June 29, 2019, at the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Replacing an exhaust system includes removing the muffler, removing old rubber hangers and adding new ones, detaching the middle piping from the catalytic converter, installing the new muffler and gasket and tightening the bolts.





Senior Airman Samantha Campbell, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, sizes a clamp on middle piping that is used for an exhaust system June 29, 2019, in the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Middle piping connects the resonator and the muffler at the rear of the vehicles, quieting the engine. Available auto repair services include tire balancing, electronic engine diagnostics, wheel alignments, and more.





Senior Airman Igor Pacheco, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technician, applies soapy water to a clamp on middle piping during an exhaust system replacement for his vehicle June 29, 2019, at the Auto Hobby Shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Leaking exhaust would create bubbles in the soap that could be easily seen. Auto Hobby Shop staff are available to help customers that need assistance.