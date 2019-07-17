Outrunning the Storm

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron lands during a storm July 12, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 100 F-35 pilots graduate from Luke every year from three fighter squadrons.





An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron prepares to land July 12, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke is home to more than 90 F-35s, making it the largest F-35 training base in the Air Education Training Command.





An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron, lands July 12, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th FS was reactivated in 1994 and since then has continually produced fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen, flying more than 2,000 sorties a year.





