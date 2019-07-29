Arizona Diamondbacks recognize Luke leaders, Airmen

From left: Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander; David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder; and Chief Master Sgt. Donnie Bolton, 56th Mission Support Group superintendent pose for a photo July 24, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Both Sylvester and Bolton were specifically recognized during the game for their years of service in the Air Force. Sylvester, who is soon retiring after 33 years of service, was recognized along with Chief Master Sgt. Donnie Bolton, 56th MSG, who will also be retiring after 30 years of service.





An Arizona Diamondbacks fan sings the national anthem in front of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard, July 24, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Luke Airmen and leadership attended the game to be honored for their service.





Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, embraces his son, Robert Sylvester Jr., July 24, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Col. Sylvester threw the first pitch at the game to his son, who flew in from Illinois for his father’s retirement and surprised him as the catcher. Sylvester, who is soon retiring after 33 years of service was recognized along with Chief Master Sgt. Donnie Bolton, 56th MSG, who will also be retiring after 30 years of service.