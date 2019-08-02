08/02 In Brief

Air Force Ball

Save the date, 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Wigwam Resort, for the Luke Air Force Base Air Force Ball. For more information or to purchase tickets, contract your unit representative.

Retiree Appreciation Day

The Luke Air Force Base Retiree Activities Office will host the 2019 Retiree Appreciation Day 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Naval Operational Center on Luke Air Force Base. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the programs and services available to military retirees. Tables with information about healthcare, social support and community programs will be displayed. There will also be speakers, demonstrations, certain immunizations and health monitoring such as blood pressure screenings. Representatives from some of the community organizations will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. The event is for military retirees from all branches. For more information, contact the Luke Air Force Base RAO at 623-856-3923.

Wheelchair Games

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is July 3-8, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games is a rehabilitation and wheelchair sports program empowering Veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations, and other neurological injuries to live more active and healthy lives. Registration is Jan. 7 – April 15, 2020. For more information, call Dave Tostenrude at 206-445-3519 or email david.tostenrude@va.gov.

Munitions Storage Area Closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 6 through 13 to conduct a 100% munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in

is 4 p.m. Sept. 5. Normal operations will resume Sept. 14.

For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Mark Christy at

623-856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Travis Oelker at 623-856-8123.

Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Veterans Medical Leadership Council’s 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon is 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (PST) Nov. 8 at the Arizona Biltmore Ballroom, 2400 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, 85016. This year’s featured speaker is Navajo Code Talker, Peter MacDonald, Sr., U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Sam Young at 602-540-7648 or email info@arizonavmlc.org.

Home of the Brave Virtual 5k Run Walk 2019

The Second Annual Home of the Brave Virtual 5k Run Walk honors those who choose to dedicate their lives to help protect our freedom in the United States. A portion of your registration will be donated to this charity. For more information, call

19th annual Phoenix Career Fair

The 19th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3422 E. Elwood Street, Phoenix, 85040. The event is free and will offer entry to professional level recruiting. For more information, email nmorrison@citycareerfair.com.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation organizes an event to memorialize the first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and the military families whose lives were changed by that event. The Challenge consists of climbing 2,071 steps and is held in three locations; University of Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Gila River Arena in Phoenix and the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. For more information, email Ben Buehler-Garcia at bbg@american

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is Sept. 13. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.