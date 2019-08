Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Airshow spectators wave as Capt. Andrew Olson, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander returns from performing an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Lightning Airshow July 13 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. During aerial maneuvers, the jet reaches speeds of up to 750 miles per hour. The aerial demonstration consists of 16 maneuvers that fully showcase the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II.