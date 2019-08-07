Work like a dog day

Staff Sgt. Sean McFadden, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, evades a MWD through a smoke grenade Aug. 2, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. Smoke grenades are thrown to train MWDs to ignore distractions when engaging with their target.





Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, familiarizes Frida, an MWD, with the sound of gun fire Aug. 2, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. The Surprise Police Department partners with the 56th SFS in order to use the police department’s range for training on a variety of weapons.





Staff. Sgt. Will Thompson, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, runs through an obstacle course with Rango, a military working dog, July 31, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. MWDs are used for a variety of tasks including drug sniffing, locating bombs and attacking hostiles.