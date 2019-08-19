MWD retires after nine years of service

Wax, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits during his retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. While at Luke, Wax provided 23,000 explosive detection searches, with a total of 2,000 search hours.





