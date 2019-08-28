A day in the life of POL

Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, disconnects a hose from a liquid nitrogen (LIN) cart Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Liquid nitrogen assists in the process of airing up the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II’s tires. It takes approximately 45 minutes to fill up a LIN cart. Masnyk maintains and operates fuels, as well as cryogenics facilities and equipment.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, uses a hammer to loosen a pipe attached to a liquid nitrogen (LIN) cart Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Liquid nitrogen’s temperature is minus 321 degrees Fahrenheit which causes the pipe to freeze to the LIN cart. Three to four LIN carts are filled in a week which assists in the process of airing up the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s and F-35A Lightning II’s tires. Masnyk maintains and operates fuels, as well as cryogenics facilities and equipment.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, performs a foreign object debris check Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Fuels distribution operators search the refueling truck for debris around the vehicle and on the tires every time the vehicle is driven on the flightline.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron distribution fuels operator, pulls out a fuel hose to fuel an F-35A Lightning II Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. R-11 Refuelers are used to refuel the jets and can carry approximately 6,000 gallons of fuel. Distribution fuels operators handle jet fuel, operate large vehicles and ensure the compliance of all safety regulations while performing their job.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron distribution fuels operator, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 takes approximately 10 minutes to refuel, requiring 1000-1,400 gallons of fuel per refuel. Overall, the F-16 has the capacity to hold more than 7,000 pounds of jet fuel. It holds at least 6,000 pounds of fuel per sortie.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron distribution fuels operator, drags a hose after she finishes refueling an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 309th Fighter Squadron Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft used in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks, as well as to locate targets in all types of weather conditions.





Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron distribution fuels operator, sits in a R-11 Refueler and relays information over a radio while writing down statistics on a daily summary worksheet after refueling an F-35A Lightning II Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. There are approximately 90 refuelings that happen each day. The number of gallons issued, location and tail number of the aircraft that was refueled are written on the daily summary worksheet.