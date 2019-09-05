304 senior airmen selected for E-5 to serve at Luke

The following senior airmen have been selected for staff sergeant to serve at Luke Air Force Base. Incoming selectees are listed at the end.
56th Fighter Wing
Patrick Austin, Alexander Cook and James Rozell
56th Comptroller Squadron
Erika Mathias
56th Operations Support Squadron
Arlin Anderson, Deven Augustine, Shalala Beaty, Erik Cumplido, Jon Davila, James Foster, Carrie Gadell, Patrick Griffith, Reece Jankowy, Megan Leisenring, Christopher Long, Justin Mann, Christopher Pepe, Luke Ponce, Christian Powell, Collin Rhodes, Cody Schneider, Zachary Sullivan and Matthew Wellington
62nd Fighter Squadron
Kristen Morales and Phillip Ross
63rd FS
Cameron Griffith
310th FS
Devante Brown
550th FS – Kingsley, Oregon
Timothy Cebula, Joseph Mikolajczyk, Joshua Smith and Kelli Zeitler
607th Air Control Squadron
Adam Cooper, Eric Devoe, James Esguerra, Bryan Gentzyel, Joshua Kriegh, Robert Martin, Adam Nevue, Andrew Pillar, Anthony Riggs and Troy Snodgrass
56th Maintenance Group
Marlise Lowe, Carson Marlowe, Jillian Martin, Braden Mathews, Rivera Rendon and Antonio Rosario
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
White Balock , Addison Barnett, Cullen Boswell, Leonardo Campero, Jacob Cardoza, Matthew Frech, Tony Garcia, Alexis George, Paige Griffith, Keshawn Hairston, Tristan Hannah, Zachary Hulburt, Francis Licari, Bradley Nibbe, Emerald Pfeffer, Joshua Pickering, Sade Ray III, Christian Tellez, Jacob Thompson, Mason Tidwell,
Cody Vanoosten, Maxwell Webster and Alexander Young
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Arquasaton Ashford, Tylar Atwell, Junaid Banday, Jeremiah Bellamy, Jose Beltran, Ashley Bernat, Christian Bish, Scott Bridgman, Brayden Burkhalter, Janique Camp, Johnathan Cornell, Jonathan Cruz, Parker Dear, Samuel Glass, Jonathan Hall, Erin Harmon, Matthew Helm, Shelby Jensen, Caleb Jordan, Alexander Keppler, Brandon King, Cody Marden, Peter Matos, Alonzo McGhee, Logan Mejia, Tyler Michaud, Michael Miracle, Douglass Moreland, Christopher Mountain, Tristian Nicodemus, Brendan Pavlovsky, Guerrero Pugh, Michael Robb, Alex Saling, Brieanne Smith, Ronny Srelz, Brandon Stoeber, Marcus Thrash, Amanda Tiemersma, Daniel Torres, Jesse Vera, Jose White and Dorothy Zurlinden
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Anna Bachochin, Casey Bailey, Cameron Barfield, Alejandro Barrios, Ian Baucant, Andrew Beaver, Drace Bertrand, Jaidon Birath, Hunter Bolt, Joseph Bowden, Brandon Boyd, Brandon Brown, Jacob Burnis, Christopher Chrismon, Christopher Cieminski, Robin Cooter, Joshua Cote, Dakota Cox, Julius Crossty, Anthony Felix, Kyle George, Alyssa Griffin, Garrett Hasten, Benjamin Haun, Austin Hill, Adam Hinton, Kristopher Johnson, Benjamin Jones, Tyler Justus, Corey Kosinski, Raymond Lemmert, Joshua Martinez, Derek Massey, Broc McKolosky, Joecharles Meurer, Terence Mims, Isaac Moore, Andrew Moyer-Harris, William Mulliken, Matthew Murphy, Christopher Norris, Jacob O’Hara, Zackary Parker, Andres Perez, Branden Perez, Alexander Ramirez, Nikolas Ramirez, Trevaun Reddic, Juan Rivas Jr., Phillip Rodriguez, Lucas Ross, Jeremy Rumbaoa, Richard Schultz, Anouvon Souksavath, James Thompson, Matthew Triefenbach, Seth Voll, John Wilcox, Kelly Wilkerson, Austin Yelle and Kevin Zamfino
756th AMXS
Jordan Anderson, Curtis Andres, Alden Begay, Travis Brown, Peter Bryant, Casey Burrola, Jason Cambara, Cesar Carmona, Jessica Collins, Justin Craig, Dillon Ellis, Patrick Forrest, Joan Gil Blanco, Makiah Green, Daniel Hare, Anthony Heise, Kyle Johnson, Brenden Kincaid, Cody Marett, Kai Moncman, Kristen Montgomery, Jeremy Moore, Ashley Mounts, Tyler Munley, Michael Padilla, Levi Phillips, Beatrice Pinon, Evelio Hernandez Reyes Jr., Deejon Rice, Figueroa Rodriguez, Ricardo Soto Jr., Sean Stuart, Jordan Varney, Patrick Williamson, Ruben Wise, Caleb Woriax, Bradley Wydra and Glenn Zautner
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Stonie Burnett, Harold Erwin, Ryan Fox, Jacob Freed, Alea Gentles, Zachary Sprinkle, John Velky, Contuarius Walker and Mist WatsonBouchet
56th Communications Squadron
Makarios Eshoo, Nathaniel Peterson, David Quackenbos and Caroline Snyder
56th Force Support Squadron
Kossi Bissadu, Rolondo Jefferson, Lauren Miller, Matthew Neill, Kaitlyn Quackenbos, Young Tyler and Harleigh Wickman
56th Security Forces Squadron
Jessica Acosta, Nevada Bailey, Jaden Cady, Abdul Fares, Alexander Friend, Raymond Garcia, Luke Gracia, David Hightower, Vincent Jeter, Ryan Mchone, Allen Steele and Jeremy Woolnough
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Marvin Austin, Megan Belyeu, Brannon Goodbar, Nam Kim, Joshua Lane, Julian Nieto, Daja Poole, Tristian Reed, Nayove Roman, Austin Scholl, Sean Thielmann, Ryan Thompson, Alfredo Villasenor, Kendrick White and Joshua Zold
56th Contracting Squadron
Maureen Mc Carthy and Zachary Milward
56th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron
Joseph Bahr, Joseph Deguino, Dakari Holder, Duane Wells Jr. and Dejon Williams
56th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Jeff Anninosrippy, Nathaniel Burk, Kolin Flynn, Benjami Gallentine, Erica Purdy and Cordero Ruiz
56th Medical Support Squadron
Winnie Adipo, Maria Norris, Igor Pacheco and Nikko Ramirez
Incoming selects:
3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
– Joint Base Elmendorf – Richardson, Alaska
Christopher Hong
18th AMXS – Kadena Air Base, Japan
Christopher Leslie
31st AMXS – Aviano AB, Italy
Nicolas Smith
33rd AMXS – Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
Johnny Patterson
51st AMXS – Osan AB, South Korea
Christian Kerr, Kenneth Posley and Nathan Rivera
718th AMXS – Kadena AB
Kyle Boone
354th Maintenance Squadron – Eielson AFB, Alaska
Quinn Ball
51st CES – Osan AB
Gregg Donley and Drew Grimm
375th CES – Scott AFB, Illinois
Jerry Christian
1st Combat Communications
Squadron – Ramstein AB, Germany
Jared Houston
49th EMS – Holloman AFB, New Mexico
Trevor Vandeman
6th MXG – MacDill AFB, Florida
Bryonie Siler
52nd MXG – Spangdahlem AB, Germany
Zackary Lau
51st Maintenance Squadron – Osan AB
Bryce Gavitt and Austin Taylor
374th MXS – Yokota AB – Japan
Antonisha Crisp
509th MXS – Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Jonathan Davis
51st Munitions Squadron – Osan AB
Jordan Harrison
50th SFS – Schriever AFB, Colorado
Casas Amador
341st Security Support
Squadron – Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Isaac Bullock and Grant Trochesset
341st Missile Security
Squadron – Malmstrom AFB
Christopher Yates
891st Missile Security Squadron – Minot AFB, North Dakota
Willie Johnican
8th LRS – Kunsan AB, South Korea
Katie Kelly
51st LRS – Osan AB
Aurelio Gonzalez