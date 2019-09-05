ALS graduates 36 in class 19-6

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 35 Airmen and one civilian Aug. 22 in Class 19-06.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow: Abdul Fares, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Ryan McHone, 56th SFS; Mr. Leonard Means, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; and Jose White, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Mr. Leonard Means, 56th CES
Academic Achievement: Ryan McHone, 56th SFS
Other graduates are:
56th Fighter Wing
Patrick Austin
56th Operations Support Squadron
Christopher Long, Christopher Pepe, Collin Rhodes and Danielle Rowland
607th Air Control Squadron
Adam Cooper and Eric Devoe
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Norman McDaniels and Jacob Thompson
56th EMS
Steve Alford, Michael Butcher, Rosa Figueroa-Leon, Shelby Grogan, Evan Smith, Anthony Smith-Nelson and Dalton Thomas
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Brandon Gonzales and Jose Gonzalez
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Quentin Baxter, Jarrett Hopper, Christopher Kull and Caleb Woriax
56th CES
Mark Brindus
56th Force Support Squadron
Matthew Neill
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Michael Haupt and Nam Kim
56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Gregory Rackley
944th FW
Nicholas Rivers
944th Maintenance Group
Alexander Cummings
944th CES
Tre Clymer
161st LRS
Peter Vallejo
210th Red Horse Squadron
Ryan O’Brien