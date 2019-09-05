ALS graduates 36 in class 19-6

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 35 Airmen and one civilian Aug. 22 in Class 19-06.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow: Abdul Fares, 56th Security Forces Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Ryan McHone, 56th SFS; Mr. Leonard Means, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; and Jose White, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Commandant’s Award: Mr. Leonard Means, 56th CES

Academic Achievement: Ryan McHone, 56th SFS

Other graduates are:

56th Fighter Wing

Patrick Austin

56th Operations Support Squadron

Christopher Long, Christopher Pepe, Collin Rhodes and Danielle Rowland

607th Air Control Squadron

Adam Cooper and Eric Devoe

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Norman McDaniels and Jacob Thompson

56th EMS

Steve Alford, Michael Butcher, Rosa Figueroa-Leon, Shelby Grogan, Evan Smith, Anthony Smith-Nelson and Dalton Thomas

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Brandon Gonzales and Jose Gonzalez

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Quentin Baxter, Jarrett Hopper, Christopher Kull and Caleb Woriax

56th CES

Mark Brindus

56th Force Support Squadron

Matthew Neill

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Michael Haupt and Nam Kim

56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

Gregory Rackley

944th FW

Nicholas Rivers

944th Maintenance Group

Alexander Cummings

944th CES

Tre Clymer

161st LRS

Peter Vallejo

210th Red Horse Squadron

Ryan O’Brien