Hallelujah Night

The Chaplain Corps of Luke Air Force Base will feature Hallelujah Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Luke Chapel. The Luke AFB community is welcome. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

Veteran Resource Seminars

A veteran resource seminar is 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at SBA Training Center, 2828 North Central Ave., Suite 800 Phoenix, 85004. For more information, call 602-745-7200.

PCM patients

Changes to the 56th Medical Group will affect TRICARE beneficiaries and which primary care managers they will be assigned to at the 56th Medical Group. Nonactive-duty

patients will be assigned to PCMs in the Healthcare Operations Squadron. Active-duty patients will be assigned to PCMs in the Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. For more information, call TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration at 623-856-9101.

October flightline feast

The Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps is featuring

Oktoberfest flightline feast 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 behind

Hangar 914 and across from the wash rack. Pork ribs, sauerkraut, sausages, cheesy potatoes, corn, garden salad, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages are included in the free meal. For more information, call the chapel at 623-856-6211.

Munitions Storage Area Closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions

Storage Area will be closed Sept. 6 through 13 to conduct a 100% munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. Normal operations will resume Sept. 14.

For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Mark Christy at

623-856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Travis Oelker at 623-856-8123.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is Sept. 13. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Veterans Medical Leadership Council’s 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon is 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (PST) Nov. 8 at the Arizona Biltmore Ballroom, 2400 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, 85016. This year’s featured speaker is Navajo Code Talker, Peter MacDonald, Sr., U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Sam Young at 602-540-7648 or email info@arizonavmlc.org.

19th annual Phoenix Career Fair

The 19th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3422 E. Elwood Street, Phoenix, 85040. The event is free and will offer entry to professional level recruiting. For more information, email nmorrison@citycareerfair.com.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation organizes an event to memorialize the first responders who gave their lives on

Sept. 11, 2001, and the military families whose lives were changed by that event. The Challenge consists of climbing 2,071 steps and is held in three locations; University of Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Gila River Arena in Phoenix and the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. For more information, go to www.911towerchallenge.org.