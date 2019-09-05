Luke AFB announces 2nd quarter awards

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:
Airman: Airman 1st Class Jordan Johnson, 56th Maintenance Group
NCO: Tech. Sgt. LaTrice Rybarczyk, 56th Medical Group
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Troy Swenson, 56th MXG
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Rochelle Coley, 56th MXG
Company grade officer: 1st Lt. Daniel Rubio, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Field grade officer: Maj. Ryan Young, 56th Operations Group
Civilian (Category I): Michael Armstead, 56thMXG
Civilian (Category II): Michael Havunen, 56th MXG
Civilian (Category III): Edward Rutkowski, 56th OG
Dorm resident: Airman Rebekah Neidigk, 56th MXG
Key spouse: Shayna Nicole Walker, 56th Mission Support Group