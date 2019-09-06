F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team moves to Hill AFB for 2020 airshow season

The Air Force’s only F-35A Demonstration Team will be reassigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, beginning with the 2020 air show season.

The single-ship aerial demonstration team will display the capabilities of the F-35A at approximately 20 performances starting in March 2020 and running through November.

The new pilot and team are in the process of being selected from the 388th Fighter Wing. The team, which is sponsored by Air Combat Command, previously fell under Air Education and Training Command and operated out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A worldwide in support of national defense. The 388th FW is currently the only combat-coded active duty F-35A wing in the Air Force.

“As the first Airmen to fly the F35A operationally every day and deploy it into combat, we know what it can do,” Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said. “We’re excited to be able to demonstrate that power, speed and maneuverability to audiences around the world.”

Air shows provide an extraordinary opportunity for the American public to experience up-close the F-35As capabilities and the skill of America’s Airmen.

The F-35, America’s newest fifth-generation fighter, provides game-changing stealth, interoperability and lethality. It can penetrate dangerous airspace that other aircraft cannot and destroy high-threat targets both in the air and on the ground.

The team’s schedule is currently being built. Airshow coordinators interested in booking the F-35 demonstration team should send requests to acc.a3ta@us.af.mil.