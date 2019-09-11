56th SFS Airmen prepare for deployment, train on weapons

Airman 1st Class Ruth Salgado, 56th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, prepares her ammunition for a M249 squad automatic weapon Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona Army National Guard range in Florence, Ariz. Five Defenders fired 1,600 rounds on their assigned weapons to train for an upcoming deployment.





Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, monitors Senior Airman Alexander Friend, 56th SFS law enforcement patrolman, while he fires a M240B machine gun Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona National Guard range in Florence, Ariz. At Luke Air Force Base, the only time members are required to qualify on the M240B machine gun is when they’re tasked to deploy.





Airman 1st Class Ruth Salgado, 56th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, fires rounds from a M249 squad automatic weapon Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona Army National Guard range in Florence, Ariz. Salgado’s primary weapon is the M249 SAW, which is used to engage targets more than 800 meters away and has a basic load of 600 rounds of linked ammunition.





Airman 1st Class Timothy Zeichik, 56th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, fires a M240B machine gun Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona Army National Guard range in Florence, Ariz. Zeichik fired more than 1,600 rounds from the M240B during training for his upcoming deployment. The M240B has a maximum firing range of more the 3,700 meters and has a maximum firing rate of 950 rounds per minute.





Staff Sgt. Treveyon Young, 56th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, fires a round from his M203 grenade launcher Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona Army National Guard range in Florence, Ariz. The M203 is a single-shot grenade launcher that is designed to attach to various rifles and is used as close-fire support against point and area targets.