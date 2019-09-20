EOD detonates rocket motor

A rocket motor, filled with carboxyl-terminated polybutadiene (CTPB), is detonated during a demolition operation Sept. 12, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. Personnel from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., detonated two rocket motors, each containing more than 7,200 pounds of explosives, at the disposal range during a span of two days to see the magnitude of the explosion.





Staff Sgt. Jordan Jones, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., inspects the aftermath of an explosion Sept. 12, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. EOD detonated a rocket motor, containing more than 7,200 pounds of explosives, during a demonstration operation to test the magnitude of the explosion.





A rocket motor is detonated during a demolition operation Sept. 12, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. The rocket motor, filled with carboxyl-terminated polybutadiene (CTPB), was detonated in a controlled environment to test how much propellant was expelled from the explosion to determine if emergency explosive disposals could be performed in the future at a separate range.





Personnel from Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Ariz., guide a rocket motor into a hole, in preparation of a demolition operation Sept. 12, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. Airmen from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., tested the magnitude of a rocket motor explosion at the disposal range to see if any future emergency disposals could be performed at Camp Navajo, a heavily wooded area, without starting a fire.