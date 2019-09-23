Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, addresses the audience at the annual POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run opening ceremony Sept. 19, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony was held to honor those who are still listed as missing in action or were prisoners of war.





Airmen from the 56th Maintenance Group honor former prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action during a 24-hour vigil run Sept. 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the event, Airmen ran for a 24-hour period while holding a POW/MIA flag as part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.





Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing run during a POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run Sept. 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the run, Airmen rotated every 30 minutes to ensure the POW/MIA flag remained in motion for the entirety of the event, which was in honor of the National POW/MIA Recognition Day.