Desert Boneyard Run 2019

The Desert Boneyard Run 2019 is a 5k/10k run through the largest air power reservoir in the world consisting of 4,000 aircraft from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NASA and other government agencies. The event is 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at the 355th AMARG. The registration deadline is Oct. 4 For more information, go to facebook.com/events/355th-force-supportsquadron/boneyard-run/464312490392434/.

New North Gate Hours

New North Gate hours of operation are in effect. Inbound/outbound operations are 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and outbound operations are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday event.

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Luke Hispanic Heritage Committee is featuring an Hispanic Heritage Luncheon event, “Honoring Hispanic Americans: Essential to the Blueprint of Our Nation,” 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Navy Operational Support Center. There will also be a reading Oct. 9 at the Luke Air Force Base Library. For more information, call 2nd Lt. Yamil Jonilonis at 623-856-7255.

Arizona Winds concert

The Arizona Winds concert band (conducted by retired Lt. Col. Rich Shelton) is starting its 2019-2020 season. The first concert, “Music of the Great American West,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Cactus High School. For more information, call Bruce Bade at 623-412-7757.

Vehicle processing ports

Three new privately owned vehicle processing ports are now established: Denver, New York/New Jersey and Orlando. Individuals PCS’ing overseas may either ship or store their POVs at these locations, depending on their new duty station entitlements. For more information, call TMO at 623-856-8131 or 623-856-6424.

Thunderbolt Cup

The Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolt Cup is Nov. 27. Highly motivated self-starts are asked to be committee leads and POCs for events. For more information, call Senior Master Sgt. Erica Fox at 623-856-7668 or email erica.fox.1@us.af.mil.

Golden Age Games

The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. The Games are open to veterans, ages 55 or older, who receive health care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The event is June 22-27, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. Registration deadline is March 2, 2020. For more information, email VHANationalVeteransGoldenAgeGamesNationalStaff@va.gov.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is Oct. 11. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Veterans Medical Leadership Council’s 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon is 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (PST) Nov. 8 at the Arizona Biltmore Ballroom, 2400 East Missouri Avenue, Phoenix, 85016. This year’s featured speaker is Navajo Code Talker, Peter MacDonald, Sr., U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Sam Young at 602-540-7648 or email info@arizonavmlc.org.

19th annual Phoenix Career Fair

The 19th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3422 E. Elwood Street, Phoenix, 85040. The event is free and will offer entry to professional level recruiting. For more information, email nmorrison@citycareerfair.com.