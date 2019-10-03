U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to award $30 million to support formerly homeless vets

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded more than $30 million under the new Grant and Per Diem program Oct. 1, to 128 organizations to provide wraparound supportive services to Veterans who were previously homeless or at-risk of losing their housing.

The GPD case management grants improve housing retention among formerly homeless Veterans by providing an array of individualized services that promote housing stability.

“When Veterans transition from homelessness to permanent housing, some may need help readjusting to the routines and responsibilities of managing their household affairs,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “The case management grants announced today will help ensure that formerly homeless Veterans have the tools to remain in stable housing and successfully reintegrate back into their communities.”

The GPD case management grant program funds community organizations that provide these Veterans with resources, referrals, and services, such as home visits to monitor their tenant responsibilities. This can include help with managing finances, using public transportation, planning meals and more. The grants were open to applications from organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. A list of grantees is available at www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.

Recipients competed for the case management grants under a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) published March 21. The funding will support case management services from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2021. This NOFA was the first for this new grant program, which was authorized under Public Law 114-315.

VA also recently renewed $2.4 million for 11 GPD special needs grants to fund operational costs for community organizations that serve the most vulnerable Veterans.

To learn more about the case management and special needs grants available through the Grant and Per Diem program, visit va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.

