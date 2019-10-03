Webster alumnus featured on national news for kindness

Webster University alumnus Jeff Turney is in the news for an exceptional act of kindness.

Turney, who earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Webster in 2003 and a Master in Business and Organizational Security Management degree in 2004 at Webster’s Luke Air Force Base campus location, currently serves as a police sergeant for the city of Glendale, Arizona.

As seen in a CBS news story, Turney received an emergency call from the son of a local resident. The son, who lives in another state, was concerned that his elderly father, a World War II veteran, was going to move all his belongings by himself with a trailer on a cross-country trip to a retirement community in Florida. Turney contacted the 94-year-old father and confirmed that the elderly man planned to move with no assistance. Turney, an Air Force veteran, took it upon himself to help the man and personally drive him and his belongings to his new home.

This isn’t the first time Turney has been in the news. Earlier this year, Webster Today ran a story about Turney’s participation in the city of Glendale’s “Trauma Teddy” program. In that program, Turney and other officers collect donated stuffed animals, which first responders then use to comfort young children who have been affected by a traumatic event such as a traffic accident or other incidents involving first responders.

This summer Turney served as Webster University’s commencement speaker at this year’s Luke Air Force Base ceremony. He is also the chair of the Military and Veteran’s Affairs Committee of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.