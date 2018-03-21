High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


High Desert Warrior Flipbook – March 2, 2018

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA

Click on the link below to enjoy High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/crde/

If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. The important role Ft. Irwin NTC plays in supporting military operations around the world is emphasized in this month’s issue – three delegations of national security leaders from the private, academic and government sectors have visited NTC so far this year. You can read more about that in our cover story. Cyber activities at NTC are also playing an important part in developing tactical training that mirrors real-world operations. We have that story for you on page 3. In community news – love this! – we have an article on the recent Pinewood Derby hosted by Ft. Irwin Cub Scout Pack 57. And what do fried eggs and burros have in common? They both play a part in attracting visitors to Oatman, AZ, another stop along old Route 66, featured in Ken Dryle’s ongoing history series. Check it out on page 9. Just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC!

“Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Ft. Irwin and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. If you’re planning on coming out to the Los Angeles County Air Show in Lancaster on March 24 & 25, visit the Facebook page of our parent publication Aerotech News and Review – https://www.facebook.com/AerotechNewsandReview/ We’ll be posting a digital copy of our air show guide there the week leading up to the show. It’s a privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews



 

