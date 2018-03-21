High Desert Warrior Flipbook – March 2, 2018

Ft. Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Ft. Irwin, CA

If you’re looking for news and information on happenings at Ft. Irwin National Training Center, you’ve come to the right place. The important role Ft. Irwin NTC plays in supporting military operations around the world is emphasized in this month’s issue – three delegations of national security leaders from the private, academic and government sectors have visited NTC so far this year. You can read more about that in our cover story. Cyber activities at NTC are also playing an important part in developing tactical training that mirrors real-world operations. We have that story for you on page 3. In community news – love this! – we have an article on the recent Pinewood Derby hosted by Ft. Irwin Cub Scout Pack 57. And what do fried eggs and burros have in common? They both play a part in attracting visitors to Oatman, AZ, another stop along old Route 66, featured in Ken Dryle’s ongoing history series. Check it out on page 9. Just a sample of what we have prepared for you in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior, the only digital publication serving Ft. Irwin and the NTC!

