Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Year in Review 2023

Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Happy New Year and welcome to the January 2024 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We are starting off 2024 with a look back at some of the highlights from this past year with our annual Year In Review, special edition!

Just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/011224HDWDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/aovk/

A picture is worth a thousand words, so we hope you enjoy all of the photos in this month’s High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC!

Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. We regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc #highdesertwarrior